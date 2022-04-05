Share
News

Elon Musk Goes Viral with 3-Word Tweet After Becoming Largest Twitter Shareholder

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2022 at 5:16pm
Share

A man of many words was sparing with them Monday, after Elon Musk purchased a chunk of Twitter shares and gave rise to speculation that a plot of dimensions unknown is afoot.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the largest single stockholder, in a $2.89 billion deal, according to The Washington Post.

“Oh hi lol,” Musk tweeted Monday.

As of Monday night, the comment was nearing half a million likes and had surpassed 32,000 retweets.

Trending:
Drone Footage: Outgunned Ukrainian Tank Takes On Entire Russian Armored Column

The Post noted that Musk’s Securities and Exchange commission filing regarding the sale was dated March 14, almost two weeks before Musk teased social media by asking whether Twitter adhered to the values of free speech.

Although Musk was quiet Monday, Musk’s former words seemed to loom large, including a 2021 tweet over Twitter’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump.

“A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech,” he tweeted then.

Trump loomed large on the minds of several commenters Monday.

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!” tweeted Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

She was not alone.

Related:
Twitter Employees Sweating as New Shareholder Elon Musk Assumes Board of Directors Position

In an Op-Ed in The Washington Post, former Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky said Twitter may not be the endgame for Musk.

Should Elon Musk force Twitter to reactivate Donald Trump's account?

“Twitter also provides a potential launchpad for bitcoin, another of Musk’s obsessions. He takes bold stands in favor of the cryptocurrency from time to time, and Tesla both holds bitcoin on its balance sheet and at one point accepted bitcoin as a payment method,” he wrote. “Given Twitter’s reach and the way it uses software to connect far-flung users, Musk could see it as the ultimate vehicle to realize a long-held dream of promoting a nongovernmental, global currency.”

Dan Ives, tech analyst as Wedbush Securities, told CNN that, sooner or later, the world will know what Musk has up his sleeve.

“I think he intends to go active and force change at Twitter,” said  “This is a shot across the bow at Twitter’s board and management team to start discussions.”

“One way or another, he’s going to change the course of Twitter,” Ives said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Embattled Disney Hires Former Clinton Campaign Staffer for Key Role
'Disgusting': Youth Basketball Referee Rushed to Hospital After Players and Adults Brutally Beat Him
Suspect in Sacramento Mass Shooting Received Early Prison Release Just 1 Month Prior
Senate Democrat Throws Cold Water on Biden's Big Plan: Report
Deadly Army Helicopter Crash at Georgia Base Reportedly 'Not an Accident'
See more...

Conversation