Elon Musk Haters Melt Down After Seeing Who Twitter CEO Sat Next to at Super Bowl

Unhinged liberals lost their minds after seeing Twitter owner Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona during Super Bowl LVII.

A brief video clip during the game showed Murdoch — the chairman of Fox Corp. and executive chairman of News Corp. — unwrapping a hot dog while his daughter, Elisabeth Murdoch, talked to Musk.

🚨 @ElonMusk with Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/gYAhwQfYl4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 13, 2023

Liberals on social media lost their minds over the images of Musk and the Fox boss together.

Perhaps the most histrionic and paranoid reaction came from CNN’s Don Lemon, who claimed he was scared because the two billionaires benignly sat next to each other.

As is typical of ratings-starved CNN — which championed the Russia collusion hoax and other baseless conspiracy theories — Lemon suggested that Musk and Murdoch must be colluding because they were seated together.

“You see Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch sitting there together. That gets people to wonder,” Lemon said Monday on “CNN This Morning.”

“And for some, it is confirmation that, ‘See, that’s why he shouldn’t have done the interview with Fox. It’s all, they’re all in collusion, out to get Joe Biden and liberals and the administration.'”

He was referring to Biden’s decision to break with tradition and skip the traditional presidential interview before the Super Bowl, which aired on Fox.

Lemon’s co-host, Kaitlan Collins, said she wasn’t surprised that two billionaires sat next to each other at the Super Bowl, and their liberal guest Ben Smith agreed.

However, Lemon insisted he was “kinda surprised” to see the duo seated side by side and griped, “Wow … It’s a little frightening.”

DON LEMON: “You see @elonmusk and Rupert Murdoch sitting there together…Wow…It’s a little frightening.” pic.twitter.com/EsyiXKMiHr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2023

Many others were horrified over the images of the men together. Never mind the fact that famous people tend to know other famous people, including the small class of billionaire business moguls.

Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl together.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. pic.twitter.com/xMop1GDJxO — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 13, 2023

Sickening image on the Super Bowl coverage. Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch. Two of the most evil men mankind has known are buddies #MayTheLordSaveUs — David Smith 🇺🇦 (@dsmith24perth) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Rightwing billionaire media moguls gotta stick together, I guess. But remember that image next time you hear Musk pretending to be anti-elitist or anti-Establishment or anti the media, or some kind of populist. Lol. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk is sitting with Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Don’t tell me how he’s not a Republican ever again. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 13, 2023

BREAKING: Billionaire Elon Musk was spotted sitting next to Rupert Murdoch, the deeply evil owner of Fox News, at the Super Bowl — proving that Musk is a MAGA hack. RT IF YOU’RE NO FAN OF ELON MUSK! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 13, 2023



By now, the Tesla owner is used to left-wing meltdowns whenever he’s in physical proximity to any conservative public figure. The same thing happened at the World Cup in December when he stood next to former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Musk poked fun at the contrived controversy Sunday and joked that he and Murdoch discussed the cryptocurrency dogecoin in response to a Twitter user’s request for silly reactions.

Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2023

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wasn’t amused, saying of Musk sitting with Murdoch, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Birds of a feather flock together🪶 https://t.co/ppW19alJZX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023

Liberals might want to think twice before playing the “Guilt by Association” game.

I thought Democrats were all about protecting children? If that’s the case why was Bill Clinton good friends with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein? pic.twitter.com/hRaBKDrnsW — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) December 23, 2022

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Just Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden touting the Bernie Madoff of biomedicine, Elizabeth Holmes… pic.twitter.com/JIH5iar7iR — Luigi Warren (@luigi_warren) April 16, 2021

Like everyone else, Musk can sit next to whomever he wants.

