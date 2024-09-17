Elon Musk Being Investigated After Post About Biden, Harris and the Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Elon Musk is being investigated after a post made in the wake of the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In the now-deleted post, made shortly after Sunday’s would-be assassin scare, Musk appeared to question the lack of attempts on the lives of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote on X, adding a thinking emoji at the end.

“Well,” he later added in a reply to his own comment before ultimately deleting the post, “one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X.”

The post, while obviously not a threat, is still attracting the attention of the government.

A response from the White House was swift, slamming the billionaire for the post.

“As President Biden and Vice President Harris said after yesterday’s disturbing news,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, according to Axios, “there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country,’ and ‘we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence.'”

Bates said violence should “only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about,” calling the actions “irresponsible.”

The Biden-Harris administration is not the only government force turning its focus on Musk. The presidential guard itself confirmed personnel are already involved in the situation.

According to the U.K.’s Independent, the Secret Service said it is aware of and is investigating Musk’s posts.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice,” an agency spokesperson said in an email to the Independent,” we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.”

The statement affirmed that the Secret Service “investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

The government wasn’t the only organization jumping into the dogpile.

Like clockwork, the media kicked into high gear at the merest criticism or questioning of the nation’s venerable executives.

Wired, in a bit of shameless hand-wringing, said the billionaire’s innocuous posts “could be interpreted as a call to murder President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” and outright called Musk “a national security risk” in the headline.

According to the New York Post, Silicon Valley investor Roger McNamee appeared on MSNBC and said Musk should face charges.

“You have somebody who runs a really strategic defense and aerospace projects for the federal government who’s actively undermining the government that’s paying him,” McNamee argued.

“And somewhere in that is a legal case that needs to be prosecuted.”

While the Secret Service should look into every threat, it’s clear that the men responsible for defending our nation’s current and former leaders have bigger fish to fry than a South African billionaire.

