Elon Musk Issues Warning to Federal Workers Who Ignore Second 'What Did You Do This Week?' Email

Elon Musk said on Monday that federal workers who fail to respond to a second email asking what they accomplished last week will be dismissed from their positions.

The head of the Department of Government Efficiency, who has been leading efforts to diminish the size and scope of the federal government, announced last week that “all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.”

Failure to respond would be “taken as a resignation.”

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025



The email indeed asked employees to respond with five bullet points “of what you accomplished last week” and told them to copy their managers, per a report from NBC News.

“Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59pm EST,” the email added.

Daily Wire commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh posted on Monday evening that the Trump administration should “fire any federal worker who didn’t answer the email.”

“Fire any who complained publicly about the email,” he said. “Fire any who complained privately about the email. Fire any who did anything but cheerfully and promptly answer it.”

But Musk revealed that President Donald Trump appeared to be giving workers a second chance to reply.

Should workers who fail to respond to this email a second time be fired? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (160 Votes) No: 4% (7 Votes)

“Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance,” Musk said.

“Failure to respond a second time will result in termination,” he warned.

Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination. https://t.co/04xzgScXfj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025



The initial email provoked controversy among some, and even a lawsuit from a group of federal workers claiming that the administration could not fire nonresponsive employees, according to a report from Axios.

Others commended the move and compared the effort to routine productivity checks in the private sector.

Trump defended the email on Monday, telling reporters in the Oval Office that “there was a lot of genius in sending it,” according to a report from The Hill.

“We’re trying to find out if people are working, and so we’re sending a letter to people, ‘Please tell us what you did last week.’ If people don’t respond, it’s very possible that there is no such person or they’re not working,” Trump described.

The Hill noted that some agencies, particularly those dealing with national security or confidential information, would not require employees to answer the request.

FBI Director Kash Patel asked staff to “please pause any responses.”

The Department of Homeland Security said that “management will respond on behalf of the Department and all its component offices.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.