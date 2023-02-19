Parler Share
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is pictured mugging for a camera with fellow fans at the World Cup Final in December in Lusail City, Qatar.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is pictured mugging for a camera with fellow fans at the World Cup Final in December in Lusail City, Qatar. (Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Jokingly Releases Photo of the 'New CEO of Twitter': 'He's Great with Numbers!'

 By Jack Davis  February 19, 2023 at 6:25am
Trollmaster and Twitter boss Elon Musk unveiled the “new CEO of Twitter” last week.

In true Musk fashion, it was a series of tweets starring his dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu.

“The new CEO of Twitter is amazing. So much better than the other guy,” he wrote.

‘He’s great with numbers!’ Musk wrote in another tweet, adding in yet another tweet. “And has style.”

FEMA Takes Action Hours After News Breaks of Trump's Planned Visit to Ohio Disaster Site

On Wednesday, Musk indicated he will hand the reins of Twitter to someone by the end of the year, according to CNBC.

You Can Hear a Pin Drop as Elon Musk Breaks the Narrative at Globalist Summit

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” Musk said in a presentation to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company because I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year,” he said.

At the summit, CNBC reported, Musk said he bought Twitter because he was “a little worried about the direction and the effect of social media on the world, and especially Twitter.”

“I thought it was very important for there to be a maximally trusted sort of digital public square, where people within countries and internationally could communicate with the least amount of censorship allowed by law. Obviously, that varies a lot by jurisdiction,” he said, according to the network.

“I thought about creating something from scratch, but I thought Twitter would perhaps accelerate progress versus creating something from scratch by three to five years.

“And I think we are seeing just a tremendous technology acceleration that three to five years is actually worth a lot,” he said.

Fortune noted that, as in all things Musk, there was a financial ripple to his CEO tweets — and they moved in some unexpected directions in the world of tech finance.

“Shortly afterward, the prices of cryptocurrencies Dogecoin, Floki, and Shiba Inu, all of which are named after dogs, soared. The gains illustrate Musk’s capacity to mint money with just a few trigger-happy taps of his thumbs as well as his focus on his Twitter persona,” Fortune wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation