Elon Musk Made Odd $5 Million Donation Right Before Reigniting Feud with Donald Trump: Report

If proof was required that unique currents are motivating technology billionaire Elon Musk, it was supplied in late June.

For those who have forgotten, Musk and President Donald Trump were all but joined at the hip during the 2024 presidential campaign and early in Trump’s presidency as Musk led the advisory Department of Government Efficiency, which worked to downsize federal agencies.

Weeks of partnership ended amid a sea of mutual recriminations, with the focus on their differences being the “Big Beautiful Bill” that barely cleared Congress in time for Trump to sign it into law on July 4.

But in late June, when a casual observer would have ruled that the two would be feuding until the end of time, Musk made $15 million in donations to support Trump and congressional Republicans, according to The Hill.

Campaign finance reports show that on June 27, Musk gave $5 million each to MAGA Inc., the Senate Leadership Fund, and the Congressional Leadership Fund.

The latter two groups work to elect Republicans in the Senate and the House.

Newsweek noted that it, among other media outlets, tried to get comment on the donations but received none.

Newsweek noted that Musk donated $27 million to the America PAC, an entity he helped to create last year.

While a call for peace between the two powerhouses in June dissolved into antipathy, recent social media posts have shown there can be common ground between them.

On Tuesday, Musk seconded a post from Trump about federalizing Washington D.C.

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC,” Musk posted on X.

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

The former DOGE staffer was Edward Coristine, according to WRC-TV.

Trump had noted the attack in a post on Truth Social.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump posted.

“The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see,” Trump added.

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore,” he continued.

“Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

