Elon Musk Makes Special Visit to WY Political Retreat on the Same Night Liz Cheney Lost Primary

Elon Musk allegedly attended a Republican retreat in Wyoming, hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, on the night that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lost the GOP primary.

The Republican event was held as Cheney, an outspoken opponent of former President Donald Trump, lost the primary challenge to Harriet Hageman, who was supported by both Trump and McCarthy, The Hill reported.

Though McCarthy himself did not confirm Musk’s presence at his event, a source told The Hill that Musk did indeed attend.

Twitter buzzed as pictures of Musk were tweeted by those who also appeared to be at the event, like Texas’ U.S. House of Representatives candidate Tony Gonzales and former spokeswoman for the State Department Morgan Ortagus.

Gonzales tweeted “We should be actively inspiring great things,” along with a picture of himself shaking hands with Musk.

We should be actively inspiring great things 🌎 – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/3PeXhycPyb — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Ortagus tweeted, “Bucket list #selfie Thank you @elonmusk.”

It is not entirely clear where the photo with Ortagus was taken, but she did post it on Tuesday night. So many assume it was taken at the Wyoming Republican event, Fox News reported.

The event was held at a resort in Teton Village, near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, according to Fox.

The event was closed to the press, but one source told Fox that McCarthy and Musk led a fireside chat with supporters, as well as House members and Republican candidates that were also in attendance.

This significant appearance from Musk comes after he announced on Twitter in May that he would be voting Republican.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk tweeted.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

According to Federal Election Commission data, Musk has stayed pretty well in the middle political lane in the past, as he has donated to both Republicans and Democrats, The Hill reported.

For instance, the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire has donated to McCarthy’s campaign throughout the years, even dating back to 2011.

Musk and McCarthy, in particular, have a special relationship because of SpaceX.

SpaceX has operations in Bakersfield, California, which is part of the district that McCarthy represents in the House, Fox reported.

McCarthy has also supported Musk’s ideas for Twitter in the past.

“Elon believes in freedom. Elon is an entrepreneur. Such an American success story,” McCarthy told The Hill months ago.

But as speculations around Musk’s politics and future voting record have arisen, Musk has clarified that he is a supporter, not of Republicans in general, but of the more moderate and middle leaning parts of both the Republican and Democratic Parties.

To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2022



Just before the Republican Wyoming retreat was about to begin, Musk tweeted, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

However, Musk has decidedly offered an opinion on the possibility of Trump running again. He tweeted in July that he believes that it’s time for the former president to “hang up his hat.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk is “undecided” about who to support in 2024, though, as he previously said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum.

