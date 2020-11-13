Tech billionaire and Telsa CEO Elon Musk blew the whistle on coronavirus testing on Twitter, announcing he had tested both positive and negative multiple times in the same day, eliciting the ire of many on the platform in doing so.

Musk is known as an eccentric man — as many billionaire techies are.

But his ability to think independently is intact, which is probably why he’s a billionaire.

In recent months, the SpaceX founder has slammed COVID lockdowns and engaged in commentary denigrating overreaching government.

But Musk, 49, is perhaps one of the most influential people to question the precision with which medical professionals are able to diagnose cases of the coronavirus.

TRENDING: Poll Data: Stunning Percentage of Registered Voters Think Biden Is Not Legitimate Winner

In fact, Musk actually used the word “bogus” to describe his experience with being tested.

Amid reports of a dramatic increase in cases of the coronavirus, Musk tweeted Thursday evening that he had tested negative — and then positive.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Curiously, Musk was not censored by fellow Silicon Valley tech billionaire and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

We can only speculate as to why that might be.

Perhaps censoring President Donald Trump’s posts about election fraud is keeping Twitter’s leftist fact checkers busy for the time being.

Nonetheless, one of Musk’s many Twitter followers posed a question that the billionaire was eager to answer.

RELATED: Chicago Mayor All But Cancels Thanksgiving, Says People Must Scrap Their 'Normal' Holiday Plans

A man going by the name Zack asked, “Could this be why we’ve been seeing such a major spike?”

Musk quickly replied.

“If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others,” he tweeted. “I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours.”

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Another curious Twitter follower asked Musk, “Hmmmm … Are you feeling any symptoms?”

He responded, “Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.”

Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

That one is sure to anger the virus’ faithful crowd, who are sure there has never been anything more dangerous in the history of the Earth than the coronavirus.

But Musk wasn’t finished using critical thinking, nor engaging with Twitter followers who were curious about his contradictory COVID tests.

He agreed that no matter his diagnosis, someone is likely profiting from his testing.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Kyle Griffin, a producer for MSNBC and a frequent angry tweeter, didn’t appear happy with Musk’s messaging about coronavirus testing.

“Such an irresponsible tweet,” commented Griffin, whose network spends 24 hours a day pushing pandemic gloom on its viewers.

Such an irresponsible tweet. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2020

Musk will likely update those curious about his results once his PCR test results are in, but he’s definitely struck a nerve by pointing out that people are right to be skeptical about messaging on case increases.

He’s also positively ID’d those on Twitter who are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Clearly, one isn’t supposed to use critical thinking with regard to the coronavirus — at least not as long as President Trump is running the country.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.