Elon Musk Officially Surpasses Barack Obama as World's Most-Followed
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has overtaken former President Barack Obama as the platform’s most-followed account.
As of Friday morning, Musk had 133,190,268 followers, according to his Twitter profile. Obama’s profile showed him as having 133,029,295 followers.
Running down the list of top accounts, Fox Business cited Justin Bieber as the third most-followed account with 113.31 million followers. Others with vast followings include entertainers Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, plus Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.
Former President Donald Trump, who was removed from Twitter in 2021 and has returned but hadn’t tweeted again as of Friday morning, has about 87.3 million followers.
Musk’s account offers his eclectic mix of commentary on whatever strikes him and debate over Twitter’s policies.
For example, Musk recently announced that as of April 15, only verified accounts that pay a monthly fee will be in Twitter’s For You recommendations.
That brought an irate response from actor William Shatner.
“I’ve been here for 15 years giving my (clock emoji) & witty thoughts all for bupkis,” Shatner tweeted, according to Fox Business. “Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free?”
