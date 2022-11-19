Will former President Donald Trump return to Twitter?

Elon Musk tweeted a live poll on the prospect of Trump’s reinstatement to the platform on Friday night.

Musk bluntly asked his audience whether Trump, one of the most prolific Twitter users of all time, should be restored to the service.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk went on to suggest the will of the Twitter public would play a role in a decision on the matter.

A follow-up tweet from Musk featured a Latin phrase translated in English as “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

More than 10 million Twitter users had voted in the poll on the question of Trump’s reinstatement as of Saturday morning, in what may be one of the biggest Twitter polls of all time.

Most users favored Trump’s return to Twitter, although the results are relatively close.

A majority of 52.3 percent of those who had responded to the poll at that time said he should be restored, whereas 47.7 percent supported his continued ban.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter, then under the administration of Jack Dorsey, claimed that the then-president’s public statements amounted to incitement of violence.

It’s not exactly a sure bet that Trump will even want to return to Twitter, even if Musk rolls out the red carpet for him to come back.

Trump has indicated he plans to make digital public statements on Truth Social, a platform controlled by the former president himself.

However, it’s not out of the question a warm welcome back could change Trump’s mind, especially as he mounts a “comeback” presidential campaign.

Musk previously suggested that Twitter would form a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” and that no suspensions would be overturned before the council convenes, according to CNN.

The council has yet to convene, and it’s unclear whether Twitter’s censorship and moderation policies have been changed unilaterally by Musk.

