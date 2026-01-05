Elon Musk-Owned Company Steps In to Help the People of Venezuela After Maduro's Ouster

Elon Musk, who supported the American raid that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, has now stepped up to support the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of Maduro’s removal.

“Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity,” the Musk-owned company posted on X.

“In support of the people of Venezuela,” Musk wrote on X.

In support of the people of Venezuela 🇻🇪 https://t.co/JKxOFWsikP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026



On the Saturday evening before the announcement, Musk dined with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, according to The Hill.

On the day of the raid, Musk also voiced his support.

“Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves,” he posted on X.

Earlier, in response to an image of the former dictator in handcuffs, Musk had posted, “Congratulations, President Trump! This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.”

Although Trump has strongly urged the Maduro loyalists who are currently atop the government to collaborate with the U.S., uncertainty runs through Venezuela, as noted by CNN.

Judith Ledezma, who lives near an airbase hit by the U.S. in Saturday’s raid, said the nation is in uncharted water.

“We have no idea what our fate will be now with this new situation,” Ledezma said. “I am completely in the dark. I have no idea what is going to happen to the country, to us.”

“I thought it was an earthquake,” Ledezma said of the attack. “I got scared and came running out with my daughter and the dog.”

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez lashed out at the United States on Saturday, but she used a different tone Sunday, according to Reuters.

“President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war,” she said.

“We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on a cooperative agenda, oriented toward shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” she said, according to The New York Times.

Trump had said Saturday that Rodríguez told Secretary of State Marco Rubio she would assist in forming a transition government.

After her anti-U.S. speech, Trump took a hard line, saying that “if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price.”

