With the midterm elections less than two months away, Elon Musk’s America PAC is funneling money into Maine congressional races to help maintain GOP control.

Musk’s PAC has dedicated $170,000 to ads, phone calls, mailers, and text messages supporting GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who is running against Democrat Troy Jackson, according to The Center Square.

Collins’ seat is crucial for Republicans and could determine which party controls the upper chamber for the final two years of Trump’s presidency. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 seat majority but have little room for error, given the Senate map.

Initially, Collins’ seat was thought to be safe after her original challenger Graham Platner was marred by scandal.

When he dropped out of the race in July, however, Jackson took his place and gave Democrats a fighting chance.

Platner was initially hailed as a populist hero and was able to survive revelations about a Nazi tattoo on his chest, offensive social media posts, infidelity, and allegations of abuse against former girlfriends.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came when he was accused of rape by Maine Democrat Jenny Racicot.

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Jackson, who was chosen by the state Democratic Party to pick up the pieces, is a logger and former state Senate President with name recognition.

In addition to bolstering Collins, Musk’s PAC is targeting Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race, which is an open seat, giving $21,000 for advertisements aimed at the Democratic State Auditor Matt Dunlap.

President Donald Trump has backed former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who will face off against Dunlap in November.

The seat is being vacated by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who chose not to seek re-election.

If Democrats retake the House, where the GOP majority is razor-thin, they’re likely to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump and other top cabinet members, like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

In addition to Musk’s contributions, the Senate Leadership Fund — a GOP super PAC — has given over $42 million to the Maine race, highlighting its importance.

The Tesla CEO has also set his sights on the Texas Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Musk’s super PAC reportedly pledged to spend more than $120 million to elect Republicans this cycle and has already spent $2.6 million on the Texas race, Forbes reported.

In the Ohio Senate race, where Republican Sen. Jon Husted is facing former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, America PAC has doled out $1.7 million.

Filings also revealed that in the high-profile Michigan Senate race between GOP Rep. Mike Rogers and controversial Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, the PAC has given $1.5 million.

Musk has stood behind the Republican Party, despite having a public feud with Trump following his tenure leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Despite historical trends favoring the party out of power, Republicans are still well positioned to maintain their Senate majority and could even hold onto the House, given mid-decade redistricting efforts undertaken in various GOP states.

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