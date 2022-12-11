Elon Musk has caused quite a stir since taking over Twitter. Some of his most recent tweets, in the wake of the release of the “Twitter Files,” have gone next-level viral.

On Sunday, Musk stirred the pot significantly, taking shots at the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, while incorporating a hilarious dig at the progressive pronoun crowd.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Fauci, who will appear Sunday in a special pre-recorded CNN interview, is expected to be one of the primary targets of House Republicans when they assume majority control of the lower chamber in January. House GOP lawmakers, and at least half of the country, want to know precisely what level of involvement Fauci had in the disastrous pandemic process and investigate exactly how COVID-19 came to be.

Musk’s post, one of his first major shots at Fauci on Twitter, was well-received by some top Republicans, including Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who joined in on the fun.

“I affirm your pronouns Elon,” Rep. Green tweeted in response.

I affirm your pronouns Elon. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 11, 2022

It wasn’t clear exactly what prompted Musk’s shot at Fauci.

Should Fauci be prosecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1834 Votes) No: 0% (7 Votes)

Still, some users suspect that the “Twitter Files” and the revelation that Fauci’s daughter worked at Twitter during the height of the pandemic when the social media company was engaged in aggressive censorship of anyone questioning the official government narrative regarding the COVID-19 virus.

“Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid?” the conservative commentator known as “Hodgetwins” tweeted.

Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 11, 2022

Other high-profile Twitter users, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., thanked Musk for speaking his mind on such matters instead of parroting what the Democrat-controlled machine expects Big Tech players to push to the general public.

“Kudos to @elonmusk for looking beyond the propaganda,” Kennedy Jr. tweeted.

Kudos to @elonmusk for looking beyond the propaganda — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 11, 2022

Not surprisingly, radical leftists lost their ever-loving minds in the wake of Musk’s tweet, as it mocked Fauci, their hero, and their foolish insistence on announcing pronouns that aren’t necessary to any adequate speaker of the English language.

Alexander Vindman, the former White House staffer who played a key role in then-President Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, and happens to be one of the most radical, looney leftists on Twitter, went into full meltdown mode on Sunday.

“.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach,” Vindman wrote as part of a series of tweets targeting Musk.

.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

Leftists, who’ve enjoyed unbridled control of virtually all of Big Tech for many years now, simply can’t deal with losing one of their most potent propaganda arms. With Musk in charge, things are changing, fast.

And I’m here for it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.