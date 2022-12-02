Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Posted Three Words Before His Biggest Twitter Suspension Yet

 By Abby Liebing  December 2, 2022 at 12:43pm
Parler Share

Even though Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter has seemed to usher in a new phase for the social media platform, after an offensive post on Thursday evening, artist and rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) was suspended from Twitter, even though he had just recently been reinstated.

On Thursday, West tweeted an image of a swastika combined with the Star of David, Bloomberg reported.

You can see a screenshot of the offending tweet captured below:

Trending:
Katie Hobbs Played a Personal Part in Censoring Election Information, and We Have the Receipt - Report

The image was deleted when West’s Twitter was suspended, and Musk addressed the issue with two short tweets on Thursday night.

West had previously posted a shirtless picture of Musk, to which Musk replied, “That is fine.” Since West’s account has been deleted, the post can no longer be seen, but Musk’s response is still there.

Should Elon Musk keep Kanye West suspended from Twitter?

But in response to West’s swastika/Star of David image, Musk simply tweeted the three words, “This is not.”

A few minutes later, early on Friday morning, Musk tweeted that West’s account would be suspended.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk’s tweet read.

Related:
Trump-Ye 2024? Not So Fast, Trump Uses Scathing 2 Words to Describe Kanye

West had previously been suspended from Twitter earlier in October, before Musk took over the company, for tweeting that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Yahoo News reported.

The artist later apologized for his comments and after Musk’s takeover, when many previously suspended accounts were reinstated, West’s account was one of the prominent ones restored, Bloomberg reported.

Musk even tweeted on Nov. 24 that he would grant “general amnesty” to all suspended Twitter accounts that had “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

But the amnesty for West did not last long since he has again violated Musk’s seemingly more lenient Twitter rules against inciting violence.

Interestingly, a report from Jalopnik actually links that bizarre swastika-Star of David symbol to Raëlism, a “UFO sex cult” founded by a semi-pro race car driver.

West has not commented on the suspension of his account or the posting of the swastika image.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Biden Demands Democrats Drastically Alter Presidential Primary Process for 2024, Drawing Objections from Lawmakers
Elon Musk Posted Three Words Before His Biggest Twitter Suspension Yet
Former NFL Player and Longtime Actor Dies Suddenly at Age 56
U.S. Virgin Islands to Get $105 Million Payout from Epstein Estate
'Not A Red Wave': DeSantis Explains Disappointing GOP Performance in Midterms
See more...

Conversation