Even though Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter has seemed to usher in a new phase for the social media platform, after an offensive post on Thursday evening, artist and rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) was suspended from Twitter, even though he had just recently been reinstated.

On Thursday, West tweeted an image of a swastika combined with the Star of David, Bloomberg reported.

You can see a screenshot of the offending tweet captured below:

JUST IN: Elon Musk removes Kanye West’s tweet of what looks like a swastika inside the Star of David. pic.twitter.com/iK8CnozDez — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) December 2, 2022

The image was deleted when West’s Twitter was suspended, and Musk addressed the issue with two short tweets on Thursday night.

West had previously posted a shirtless picture of Musk, to which Musk replied, “That is fine.” Since West’s account has been deleted, the post can no longer be seen, but Musk’s response is still there.

That is fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

But in response to West’s swastika/Star of David image, Musk simply tweeted the three words, “This is not.”

This is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

A few minutes later, early on Friday morning, Musk tweeted that West’s account would be suspended.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk’s tweet read.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

West had previously been suspended from Twitter earlier in October, before Musk took over the company, for tweeting that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Yahoo News reported.

The artist later apologized for his comments and after Musk’s takeover, when many previously suspended accounts were reinstated, West’s account was one of the prominent ones restored, Bloomberg reported.

Musk even tweeted on Nov. 24 that he would grant “general amnesty” to all suspended Twitter accounts that had “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

But the amnesty for West did not last long since he has again violated Musk’s seemingly more lenient Twitter rules against inciting violence.

Interestingly, a report from Jalopnik actually links that bizarre swastika-Star of David symbol to Raëlism, a “UFO sex cult” founded by a semi-pro race car driver.

West has not commented on the suspension of his account or the posting of the swastika image.

