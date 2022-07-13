Elon Musk Posts Hilarious Meme Poking Fun at Biden's Crack and Hooker Troubles

Hunter Biden just cannot seem to stay out of trouble, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk hilariously trolled him on Twitter for it.

As videos of Biden engaging with drugs and prostitutes continue to trickle out, the question on everyone’s mind is why Biden continues to record himself in incriminating situations.

Musk essentially asked that question with his meme, albeit in a comedic way.

The text at the top of the picture read, “Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers,” and the image showed a man with various cameras attached to a helmet he was wearing.

In his caption for the tweet, Musk gave Biden an “A+ for cinematography.”

In just the last week, at least three incriminating videos of Biden have circulated on social media.

Should Joe Biden address Hunter's incriminating videos? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (849 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

First, The U.S. Sun leaked a video on July 6 of Biden drinking and smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe.

The outlet reported the video was taken at a spa in Newbury, Massachusetts, in January 2019, while Biden was supposed to be on a detox.

WARNING: The following video contains content some viewers may find disturbing.

You may get high, but can you get as high as Hunter Biden after smoking a crack pipe that you drink white claw in a dark bathtub with staring into the recording camera with ambient music playing? pic.twitter.com/AgXCMZRS5M — Big Pepe (@SiPapiLoSiento) July 6, 2022

Then on Sunday, video emerged of Biden arguing with a woman while weighing a white powder, seemingly crack cocaine. Many people speculated the women heard in the video was a prostitute.

Nothing to see here. Just Hunter Biden weighing his crack. pic.twitter.com/EJBueyqkJR — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 11, 2022

Also on Sunday, a video showing Biden wandering around while apparently high on drugs made the rounds on Twitter.

Hunter Biden high. Lost in space. pic.twitter.com/ci3717bUiT — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) July 11, 2022

It is clear Biden has battled serious mental problems, and one can only hope he either has or will receive the treatment he needs. However, the existence of these videos is a serious problem for President Joe Biden and the country as a whole.

Former BlackBerry global head of cybersecurity Campbell Murray explained some of the potential risks to the Sun.

“If a backup is decrypted and contains compromising, unsavory or even illegal material, the implication is that as the son of a sitting president, that is a huge amount of leverage over that individual,” Campbell said. “Anyone who obtained that material could say to them ‘I will show the world what you’ve been doing or what you’ve been storing on your phone.’

“If that material gets into the hands of any nation state actor, foreign intelligence service or anybody with a desire to create leverage against a political party or movement, that would be a huge card for them to play.”

Hunter Biden’s unsavory actions not only reflect poorly on the entire family, but also put the United States at risk. That is a serious concern, and it’s one Joe Biden needs to address.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.