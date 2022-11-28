Twitter owner Elon Musk continues to generate praise and backlash for his sometimes controversial posts, and Monday morning was no exception.

The billionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder tweeted an image early Monday morning of what he said was his “bedside table,” which included several items that sparked intense commentary. The items included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke, a flintlock pistol in a case that depicts George Washington crossing the Delaware, and what Fox Business described as a “sci-fi-looking revolver.”

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Multiple rings from drink glasses and cans were visible on the nightstand, prompting Musk to address the situation humorously without commenting on the other items, which were undoubtedly the image’s primary focus for most.

“There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” Musk wrote.

There is no excuse for my lack of coasters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Twitter users who replied to Musk’s image entered into intense speculation on whether or not the guns, especially the revolver, are authentic and operational.

A quick search revealed that the revolver is modeled after one from a popular role-playing computer game called Deus Ex. Whether or not its operational was not confirmed.

correct me if I’m wrong…. is that the revolver from deus ex? If so I am unimaginably angry pic.twitter.com/xrDJ6oSAaJ — Gene Parmesan (@gamecubejr) November 28, 2022

Other Twitter users reacted to Musk’s nightstand image by speculating that it would cause a wave of intense backlash from the anti-gun left, especially as some Democrats attempt to push gun control measures in the wake of two recent mass shootings.

“LOL – This is going to trigger the Left more than anything you’ve ever tweeted. Let the tears start falling like rain,” famous conservative Twitter personality “Catturd” tweeted.

LOL – This is going to trigger the Left more than anything you’ve ever tweeted. Let the tears start falling like rain. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 28, 2022

“The people who want to ban handguns are going to lose it over this,” Robby Starbuck tweeted.

The people who want to ban handguns are going to lose it over this. 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 28, 2022

Some Twitter users could identify other objects on Musk’s nightstand, including a glass bottle with some liquid left in it and behind it, a book titled, “George Washinton’s Rules of Civility & Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation.”

Top right, behind the bottle… pic.twitter.com/b38pD1buA5 — DOUG IS MY GOV (@MagaMastriano) November 28, 2022

The brass-colored item on the far left of Musk’s image was identified as a Buddhist “thunderbolt” and “diamond” ritual object. The Khan Academy described the “thunderbolt” item as one of “the most important ritual objects of Tibetan Buddhism.”

Anecdotally, it appears as if Musk’s eccentric nightstand image was well-received by those who appreciate his bold approach to ensuring Twitter becomes a genuinely free speech platform.

The reality is @elonmusk is the greatest thing to happened to free speech in the last decade. Do you agree? — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) November 28, 2022

“The reality is @elonmusk is the greatest thing to happened to free speech in the last decade. Do you agree?” one Twitter user wrote in response to the image.

