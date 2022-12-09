Parler Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Posts Scathing Six-Word Shot at Biden's Brittney Griner Fiasco

 By George Upper  December 9, 2022 at 10:19am
Parler Share

President Joe Biden’s prisoner exchange of a basketball player for an internationally infamous Russian arms dealer isn’t sitting well with many Americans, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The White House yesterday announced the deal, in which the U.S. will receive WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was jailed on drug charges, in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, “The Merchant of Death.”

Biden alerted the nation on Twitter Thursday that his administration had procured the freedom of the lesbian basketball star, who disdains the national anthem and said in 2020 that it shouldn’t be played at all before sporting events.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” wrote Biden — or whoever manages his Twitter account. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

Trending:
Top Sen. Warns of What's Coming Now That Biden Freed 'Merchant of Death' - This Doesn't Look Good

The post included photos of Biden embracing Griner’s legally recognized spouse, Cherelle, along with Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating the release of the WNBA player, who was arrested at a Russian airport in February and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony in August after pleading guilty to drug smuggling.

Griner had said she “made an honest mistake” when she brought vape cartridges carrying hashish oil into the country.

Her release four months after her sentencing engendered outrage from Americans wondering why Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan — who has been in a Russian prison for the last four years on dubious espionage charges — was still behind bars.

Do you agree with Elon Musk?

Biden addressed the issue during his remarks Thursday morning.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” he said. “This was not a choice of which American to bring home.”

“Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s,” he said. “And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

“We’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that. I say that to the family: I guarantee you,” Biden said. “And I urge Russia to do the same to ensure that Paul’s health and humane treatment are maintained until we can — are able to bring him home. I don’t want any American to sit wrongfully detained one extra day if we can bring that person home.”

That wasn’t enough for some on Twitter, including the social media giant’s CEO, who issued a short but scathing response to another user’s tweet on the subject.

Related:
Jack Dorsey Tries to Fact Check Elon Musk About What Was a 'Crime' at Twitter, It Doesn't Go Very Well

Reaction to Musk’s comment was unsurprisingly mixed — we’re talking about Twitter, after all — but the majority of responses seemed to agree.

In an interview with CNN Thursday, Whelan said he was discouraged about the turn of events.

“I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest is coming up,” he said from the Russian penal colony where he was being held.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Sinema's Party Switch Is Already Making Libs Fume as 1 Releases Statement - Is This Her First Challenger?
Elton John Takes Swipe at Twitter in Departure Announcement, Elon Musk Responds
Elon Musk Posts Scathing Six-Word Shot at Biden's Brittney Griner Fiasco
23-Year-Old NFL Rookie to Miss Remainder of Season After Doctors Discover Multiple Blood Clots
Fox News Reporter Makes Stinging Observation About Biden's 'Response' to Border Patrol Death
See more...

Conversation