On Wednesday, X chief Elon Musk told his users that he was pulling out of his business deal with fired CNN commentator Don Lemon.

The cancellation announcement comes two months after Lemon announced that he was working with Musk to have X sponsor a new daily show.

“His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media’, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” Musk wrote in a Wednesday X post.

“And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”

The left-wing Lemon was fired from CNN last April for low ratings and the repeated scandals his tenure there caused.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he wrote in a social media post then.

From there, Lemon announced that he was throwing in with Musk on X for a new daily show.

Now, only days before it was supposed to launch, XBusiness posted that the platform was pulling out from sponsoring Lemon’s new venture.

“X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives,” the post began.

“The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show,” the post explained.

For his part, the often troublesome Lemon jumped to X with a video in which he said that Musk is “mad” at him after he conducted an interview with Musk and pledged to continue posting his show. And despite the confrontation they had in the interview, Lemon said he intends to air it as his first episode.

In a separate more formal message posted to X on Wednesday, Lemon reiterated that Musk cancelled his support of “The Don Lemon Show.”

“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform. He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18,” Lemon said.

Lemon is characterizing Musk’s decision to pull his support for the new show as evidence that Musk doesn’t really support free speech as he has so often claimed. Lemon also seemed to hint that he feels Musk pulled out of the show after their interview because he didn’t like how Lemon conducted himself.

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging. … We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently,” Lemon wrote.

“His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me,” Lemon exclaimed.

