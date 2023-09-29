Elon Musk Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is, Posts Live Video from US Southern Border Crisis

After posting that he would be visiting the U.S. border with Mexico “soon,” Elon Musk made good on his promise only a day later.

Musk documented his visit in a series of posts to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which he bought last year and renamed in July.

The Tesla founder apparently arrived in the Eagle Pass border area around 6:30 EDT on Thursday.

Just arriving at Eagle Pass. Will start X livestream soon, so you can see the border situation in real-time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

Shortly thereafter, he started an X livestream video.

“I’ll just start off by saying […] I’m at Eagle Pass,” Musk said after spending about a minute confirming that the video feed was operating properly. “I just arrived.”

“We’re just going to go around and talk to the major officials and law enforcement and whatnot that are here and just kind of eyeball the situation and get a sense for what’s going on so you can get the real story,” he said.

“This is real time, unfiltered, there’s no preconditions, no nothing,” he explained. “What you see is what I see.”

Do you agree with Musk? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (424 Votes) No: 2% (9 Votes)

Musk then warned viewers that the video quality might not be high throughout the livestream, as it was going out as a live, unedited, raw feed.

He also wanted to make his stance on immigration clear before he got started.

“As an immigrant to the United States, I am extremely pro-immigrant,” he said. “And I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system, and that we should let anyone in the country who is hardworking and honest and will be a contributor to the United States. We should have expedited legal approval for anyone who falls into that category.”

“But then,” he added, “by the same token, we should also not be allowing people in the country if they’re breaking the law. That doesn’t make sense. The law is there for a reason.”

Warning of an imminent “collapse” of social services should the current flood of illegal immigration continue, Musk then allowed some of the men standing with him to introduce themselves, including Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, who said his district included 823 miles of the southern border.

Gonzales said he appreciated Musk’s trip to highlight some of the problems at the border.

“Us along the border, we feel very abandoned,” he said.

You can watch the entire video below, along with Musk’s other posts to X from his trip to Eagle Pass.

At Eagle Pass discussing the border crisis https://t.co/Gt30ifvvFk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Musk has commented multiple times on the border issue in the U.S., as well as the dangers to Western civilization posed by unfettered immigration into the countries of the European Union.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, encounters along the Southwest land border through August, 2023, numbered over 2.2 million, nearly five times the number of such incidents during the last year of President Donald Trump’s term, with a month still to go in the fiscal year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.