Elon Musk Releases Bizarre Rap Single About Gorilla Shot Dead by Zookeepers

Almost three years after Cincinnati Zoo officials killed a 17-year-old gorilla, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has turned the animal, named Harambe, into a front-page sensation.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted a link to a rap song he has recorded called “RIP Harambe.”

In May 2016, a three-year-old boy fell into Harambe’s enclosure. The boy was then dragged about the pen by the gorilla, which did not otherwise harm the child.

Zoo officials, fearful the boy would be killed, shot Harambe dead, as reported by the BBC.

Although Musk made public no comment about the incident at the time, the gorilla was the subject of Musk’s rap single that he released on Soundcloud.

As of Sunday afternoon, the single had been played more than 340,000 times.

“RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen,” Musk sang as the song’s chorus. “RIP Harambe, smoking on some strong, hey, in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you.”

The song was released on the label Emo G Records, a play on words for emoji.

“I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” Musk tweeted later amid a series of playful tweets.

Duck emoji defeats Emo G Records. Crushing victory. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019

Some recognized that Musk was tweaking authority in his posts.

elon musk releases epic grumpycat mixtape, tesla stock skyrockets — chair admirer (@KrangTNelson) March 31, 2019

Musk’s tweets have a sober backstory. Musk’s use of Twitter has riled the Securities and Exchange Commission, which wants him held in contempt of court for his use of Twitter, The New York Times has reported.

Musk issued a production outlook last month without getting the OK from Tesla’s lawyers. An agreement with the SEC requires Musk to have his tweets approved.

His defense was that his tweeted estimate of 500,000 cars being produced had already been cited in an earnings transcript.

Musk has also mocked the SEC, at one time calling it the Shortseller Enrichment Commission.

Musk’s case will be heard by a court this week, Reuters reported, noting that if found in contempt, he could face a fine and new limits on what he is allowed to do or say. He could also face possible removal from Tesla’s board or the end of his tenure as chief executive.

