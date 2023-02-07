Parler Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Responds with 4 Words to Disturbing Satan Worship at Grammys

 By Joe Saunders  February 7, 2023 at 1:43pm
Parler Share

Most Americans probably never thought a literally satanic performance on national television would become part of the national conversation.

But after the Grammy Awards telecast Sunday, when a pair of sexually confused “entertainers” staged a primetime paean to the Prince of Darkness, it appears anything is possible.

And for all the social media comment the performance of the aptly titled song “Unholy” has generated, Twitter owner Elon Musk might have summed it up best in four simple words.

“End of times vibes,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post published Monday.

Trending:
Republican Shouts 3 Words at the Top of His Lungs After Biden Mentions Fentanyl Deaths

It’s an easy enough feeling to understand.

Even if sinuous, gyrating dancers, suffused in crimson, surrounding a horned-hatted figure belching out lyrics to the rhythmic screeching of tortured souls aren’t quite the Four Horsemen of Revelation, they were kindred spirits.

But in a typical Musk twist, he followed up with a tweet essentially mocking the banality of an entertainment world being driven to ever greater lengths to try to shock and awe the viewing public. And coming up short.

“If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about,” he said.

In one sense, Musk’s amused contempt was right on target.

As morally and intellectually offensive as Sunday’s act was — by the allegedly nonbinary Sam Smith and the allegedly transgender Kim Petras — it carried an almost palpable reek of desperation more than the sulfurous reek of the underworld.

It was as though an entertainment world that has spent decades deliberately offending all that is decent finally realized it needs to pull out all the stops just to get a glimmer of attention.

Related:
Elon Musk Unmasks 'Obscure' Agency You've Never Even Heard of as Worst Offender of Gov't Censorship

And “all the stops” means Satan himself.

But on another level, Musk is a little too complacent.

To name one easy example, the level of graphic sexual imagery on television screens in the 21st century (to say nothing of the pornography-ridden internet, of course) is light years beyond — or below — what would have been considered permissible only a generation earlier.

While no one expects married couples to be sleeping in separate beds, a la Rob and Laura Petrie, it’s not likely the country is better off for almost endless advertisements to cure erectile dysfunction or the all-but-incestuous intimacies of TLC’s “MILF Manor.” (The acronym in the title alone is obscene.)

In the schools, supposedly serious people mount arguments on why children should be exposed to blatantly erotic drag shows — featuring men dressed as women performing caricatures of women behaving erotically.

Meanwhile, administrators and leftist teachers are arrogating to themselves the right to determine whether minors are capable of making life-altering decisions about their sexuality without informing their parents.

So, sure, shock-value “satanism” in rock music is old hat. Ozzy Osbourne and the other members of Black Sabbath could be the grandfathers of the nubile succubi swirling on stage Sunday night.

Has America turned away from God?

But the very fact that an open “worship” of Satan was planned and performed for an American television audience — even for the kind of troubled audience that would tune in for the Grammys — is a milestone of a kind.

And it’s not a good one.

Or as this Twitter user put it, “Satan stands for something really bad. Why would anyone stand for something that is bad?”

That is a good question. The answer might be, conscious or not, it’s a way of communicating the message there really is no objective “bad.” After all, this is a country that only recently put an end to the national regimen of barbarism known as Roe v. Wade, and the massed forces of entertainment, the establishment media and the liberal elite — including the “devout Catholic” in the White House — are pushing to establish abortion some other way.

And then there’s this:

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

That line is probably best known lately for appearing in the 1995 movie “The Usual Suspects.” But it’s been around in various forms for at least a couple of centuries (and probably even longer).

What appeared on that Grammy stage, and on television screens around the country, might or might not have been legitimate Satan worship, but Musk was right about the “end of times vibe.”

He was wrong, though, about there being nothing to worry about.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Matt Walsh Noticed Biden's Bizarre Behavior at SOTU: 'Classic Symptom of Alzheimer's'
Elon Musk Responds with 4 Words to Disturbing Satan Worship at Grammys
Twitter Suspends GOP Senator's Account Over What's in His Profile Picture
Official Backtracks on Spy Balloons Under Trump Narrative, And It Makes It So Much Worse for Biden
Every World Leader Is Paying Attention to How Biden Handled the Chinese Balloon - And It Doesn't Look Good
See more...

Conversation