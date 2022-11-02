Parler Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Responds Brilliantly to AOC's Wild Misunderstanding of Free Speech - He Wants Her to Pay

 By Randy DeSoto  November 2, 2022 at 4:21pm
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk had a little joust on the platform with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Wednesday over his plans to institute an $8 per month charge for Twitter Blue and the blue check denoting certified status.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the congresswoman tweeted.

Musk replied, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

The self-described “Chief Twit” elaborated that for the $8 monthly fee, the user gets “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.”

The price will be adjusted by country.

Musk further explained that there will be a secondary tag below the blue check to signify someone is a public figure.

Anyone can still use the platform for free, without paying for the enhanced Twitter experience.

When author Stephen King blasted the idea of a $20 per month verification charge, Musk replied, “We need to pay the bills somehow!”

“Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” he added.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

Looks like a classic business negotiation strategy: Come in high, when you really have a lower figure in mind.

In April, when Musk and Twitter reached an agreement for him to buy the platform, AOC tweeted, “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Musk responded, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

Who knows what direction Musk may take Twitter, but it’s likely liberals like AOC will be crying foul all along the way.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
