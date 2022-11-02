New Twitter CEO Elon Musk had a little joust on the platform with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Wednesday over his plans to institute an $8 per month charge for Twitter Blue and the blue check denoting certified status.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the congresswoman tweeted.

Musk replied, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

The self-described “Chief Twit” elaborated that for the $8 monthly fee, the user gets “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.”

The price will be adjusted by country.

Musk further explained that there will be a secondary tag below the blue check to signify someone is a public figure.

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Anyone can still use the platform for free, without paying for the enhanced Twitter experience.

When author Stephen King blasted the idea of a $20 per month verification charge, Musk replied, “We need to pay the bills somehow!”

“Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” he added.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Looks like a classic business negotiation strategy: Come in high, when you really have a lower figure in mind.

In April, when Musk and Twitter reached an agreement for him to buy the platform, AOC tweeted, “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Musk responded, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Who knows what direction Musk may take Twitter, but it’s likely liberals like AOC will be crying foul all along the way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.