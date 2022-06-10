Share
News

Elon Musk Responds to Report He Wants to Buy Conservative News Outlet

 By Jack Davis  June 9, 2022 at 5:29pm
Share

On Thursday, Elon Musk said he will not buy One America News Network.

Speculation that the conservative news network might be Musk’s next acquisition was fueled by a tweet from CEO Robert Herring.

“We just received a call from somebody very close to [Musk] telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing [OANN],” Herring tweeted.

Trending:
What the Real Stats Say About Black and White Crime: The Woke Crowd Will Hate Every One of These

Musk replied shortly thereafter.

“Only Twitter,” he wrote.

Newsweek labeled Herring’s tweet “either premature or entirely inaccurate.”

Others joined the speculation game on Twitter.

Related:
'It's Rained Money on Fools for Too Long' - Musk Says Harsh Reality Coming for Lazy Remote Workers

Musk did have media on his mind on Thursday, but not OANN.

OANN has had some hard times of late.

In April, DirecTV kicked OANN out of its lineup, with the move reportedly linked to OANN’s coverage of the 2020 election and the pandemic, according to Newsweek.

“This is an action to redress the unchecked influence and power that Defendants have wielded in an attempt to unlawfully destroy an independent, family-run business and impede the right of American television viewers to watch the news media channels and programs of their choice,” Herring Networks alleged in a suit against AT&T, the parent company of DirecTV.

Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter, which has hit a snare over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, appears to be moving forward again, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The Post — citing an unnamed source — said Twitter will give Musk full internal data about all of the 500 million tweets posted each day.

Twitter has claimed that about 5 percent of its accounts are fake or scam accounts. However, some outside researchers suggest that the percentage could be double or triple that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Democratic Senator Slams Biden for Refusing to Move on Plan That Would Immediately Lower Gas Prices: 'That's Frustrating'
TV Ratings for Jan. 6 Hearing Are In: Viewers Changed the Channel in Droves
Trump Issues Forceful Response to Primetime Jan. 6 Hearing: 'Our Country Is in Such Trouble'
Justin Bieber Cancels Shows, Reveals Paralysis and Diagnosis
Foreign Leaders Chastise Biden to His Face at His Own Summit: 'Inexcusable'
See more...

Conversation