Elon Musk Responds as Rumors Swirl After Tucker Carlson's Big Announcement

 By Jack Davis  May 10, 2023 at 6:58am
The buzz was swirling on social media after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on Tuesday that he is planning to use Twitter as the platform for a new show.

The main theory was that in some mysterious, magical way, Carlson and the enigmatic lord of Twitter Elon Musk had cut a deal to allow this to happen.

Examples of the talk were everywhere.

Then Musk took to Twitter Tuesday evening to push back against the talk.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes,” he wrote.

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators,” Musk said.

Is taking his show to Twitter a good move for Tucker Carlson?

“Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content. I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform,” Musk wrote.

A report published by Semafor, citing what it called a “person familiar” with Carlson’s plans, said the arrangement works for both men.

“Tucker prioritizes influence, Twitter allows him to not just be another podcaster, and get in front of a large, influential audience. He can get back to talking about the news quickly there,” the source said, according to Semafor.

“The timing works out as Twitter is looking for content creators and Tucker is looking for a place to talk.”

According to Newsbusters, during a conversation about Carlson’s move to Twitter on NBC’s “Hallie Jackson NOW,” former CNN host Brian Stelter said, “it’s what Elon Musk wants to provide.”

“This move by Tucker may cement the idea of Twitter as a right-wing website, and we see some users trying to go off to other sites instead,” he said.

Here is Carlson’s video from the New York Post’s YouTube account:



Carlson has not given a timeframe for when his Twitter show will start.

Although Carson remains under contract with Fox News, his legal team is taking the position that Carlson can go where he wants because Fox broke the contract.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
