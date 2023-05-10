Elon Musk Responds as Rumors Swirl After Tucker Carlson's Big Announcement

The buzz was swirling on social media after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on Tuesday that he is planning to use Twitter as the platform for a new show.

The main theory was that in some mysterious, magical way, Carlson and the enigmatic lord of Twitter Elon Musk had cut a deal to allow this to happen.

Examples of the talk were everywhere.

BREAKING: Tucker Signs Exclusive Deal with Twitter. Citizen journalism taking over. MSM is Dead!!! pic.twitter.com/2HYHc8bOah — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 9, 2023

Tucker cuts a deal with Elon to bring his show to Twitter. https://t.co/J9gpOBtizf — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 9, 2023



Then Musk took to Twitter Tuesday evening to push back against the talk.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes,” he wrote.

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators,” Musk said.

“Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content. I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform,” Musk wrote.

On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes. I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

A report published by Semafor, citing what it called a “person familiar” with Carlson’s plans, said the arrangement works for both men.

“Tucker prioritizes influence, Twitter allows him to not just be another podcaster, and get in front of a large, influential audience. He can get back to talking about the news quickly there,” the source said, according to Semafor.

“The timing works out as Twitter is looking for content creators and Tucker is looking for a place to talk.”

As Tucker and Elon appear to have agreed to a deal for Tucker Carlson to come to Twitter, I must say he is right about virtually everything he said in this video. The problem, however, is that Tucker is just as guilty as those he accuses of doing these same things. How many… https://t.co/NRdMi9y8dF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 9, 2023

According to Newsbusters, during a conversation about Carlson’s move to Twitter on NBC’s “Hallie Jackson NOW,” former CNN host Brian Stelter said, “it’s what Elon Musk wants to provide.”

“This move by Tucker may cement the idea of Twitter as a right-wing website, and we see some users trying to go off to other sites instead,” he said.

Here is Carlson’s video from the New York Post’s YouTube account:







Carlson has not given a timeframe for when his Twitter show will start.

Although Carson remains under contract with Fox News, his legal team is taking the position that Carlson can go where he wants because Fox broke the contract.

