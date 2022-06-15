Share
Elon Musk Reveals Who He's Leaning Toward in the 2024 Election, Predicts Midterm Red Wave

 By Richard Moorhead  June 15, 2022 at 11:53am
Elon Musk offered insights into his political preferences in an early morning Wednesday tweet thread.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was asked who he’s most seriously considering supporting for president in the 2024 election.

The multibillionaire replied that he is leaning toward backing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Musk’s statement in support of DeSantis stopped short of a full endorsement, even though the entrepreneur explained he sees the first-term governor as having the best presidential prospects.

He said he backed Democrat Andrew Yang in 2020.

Musk explained his evolving political views in a tweet last month.

Is Ron DeSantis your preferred presidential candidate in 2024?

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” he said. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

He doesn’t appear to be a supporter of Donald Trump, previously describing the last Republican president as “divisive.”

In the same thread on Wednesday, Musk touted his vote for Mayra Flores, a Republican who secured a bellwether victory in a South Texas congressional district on Tuesday.

Musk said his vote for Flores was the first he’s ever cast for a GOP candidate and predicted a “Massive red wave” in the November midterm elections.

DeSantis was asked about Musk’s newly declared presidential preferences on Wednesday.

“I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is, you know, I welcome support from African-Americans. What can I say?”

Elon Musk isn’t exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of African-Americans, but DeSantis’ words check out.

The engineer was born in South Africa, leaving the country as a young man. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2002.

Conversation