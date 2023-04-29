Parler Share
Elon Musk Reveals Secret Behind Tucker's Viral Twitter Video That Makes It That Much Better

 By Michael Austin  April 29, 2023 at 11:29am
Twitter owner Elon Musk revealed one behind-the-scenes secret about Tucker Carlson’s comeback video that makes its success that much sweeter.

The video, posted to Carlson’s Twitter account on Wednesday, drew a bigger audience than all of the Fox News prime-time shows combined that day and, according to Musk, Twitter did absolutely nothing to promote its reach.

“To be clear, we did nothing special whatsoever,” Musk said about the video’s virality during a recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Apparently, Musk, whom Maher referred to as the “mayor” of Twitter, didn’t even know about the video until after it broke the internet.

“It’s just that Twitter has a lot of people’s attention,” Musk said.

As of Thursday evening, Carlson’s tweet — which had been posted around 5 p.m. the night prior — had already garnered a whopping 40.5 million views.

By Saturday, that view count had soared to new heights, reaching an astounding 77.6 million. The video itself had been watched 22.9 million times.

As Carlson’s Fox News ouster continues to dominate the news cycle, there is perhaps no piece of media more relevant to the national conversation than his response video, which was equal parts hopeful about the future and insightful in its critique of the present.

In the classic monologue style he has become known for, Carlson criticized the current cable news circuit — including, presumably, his former employer — and its tendency to promote meaningless conversations and soundbites.

Should Fox have fired Carlson?

Without sharing any specific plans, Carlson hinted that his future endeavors may be aimed at bringing relevant conversations back to the forefront of American political dialogue.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe: True things prevail, ” Carlson said.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”


The fact that Twitter did nothing to help Carlson’s video spread like wildfire across the platform goes to show that Musk has succeeded in his goal of turning Twitter into a true free speech platform.

In the world of social media, so many of the biggest players are doing everything they can to promote voices spreading the chaos and destruction of modern leftism and its worship of abortion, child mutilation and narcissistic “self-love.”

Most of those Big Tech oligarchs wouldn’t be caught dead allowing Tucker’s voice to be heard by so many people.

But on Twitter, the truth is finally free.

Truth and Accuracy

