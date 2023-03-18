Elon Musk Reveals How He Thinks Trump Will Win 2024 Election with 'Landslide Victory'

It’s not clear how Elon Musk may personally feel about former President Donald Trump, but the eccentric Twitter boss offered a take on social media that is sure to leave fans of the former president grinning from ear to ear.

When it comes to the upcoming 2024 presidential election, Musk sees Trump winning in a “landslide victory” — that is, if Trump is arrested as a part of the Stormy Daniels investigation.

The Daniels investigation, for those unaware, was centered around alleged “hush money” payments to the former porn actress to hide a previous affair with Trump. Of note, the former president has strongly denied that an affair had ever taken place.

As pathetic of an investigation as that sounds, there does appear to be a very real possibility of Trump being arrested. Trump posted as much on Truth Social. He believes that he will be arrested this coming Tuesday.

Trump says the information comes from an illegal leak from the Manhattan District Attorney‘s office.

The news traveled hyper-fast over the social media highway. Mario Nawfal, CEO at NFT Technologies, wondered if such an arrest would spell the “end of Trump”.

#BREAKING: Trump may be HANDCUFFED and arrested next week. This is as a result of a possible indictment. Could this be the end of Trump? pic.twitter.com/XR9xwcMmdy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 17, 2023

Political commentator Viva Frei retweeted Nawfal’s post and countered that, “If this happens, it will be the beginning of Trump‘s reelection.”

If this happens, it will be the beginning of Trump’s reelection. https://t.co/sQJsHsrib0 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 17, 2023

That, in turn, caught the eye of Musk who tweeted that “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Musk’s post received 3.7 million views and over 16 thousand retweets.

Still, it’s hard to take Musk’s 2024 prediction as an actual endorsement of Trump. The two have a checkered recent history.

On July 11, 2022, Musk tweeted that he thinks Trump should “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” but did note that “I don’t hate the man.”

That was in response to Trump calling Musk a “bulls*** artist,” which Breitbart tweeted out.

WARNING: The following video clip contains language that the viewer may find offensive

Trump Rips Elon Musk: “Another Bullsh*t Artist” pic.twitter.com/kiuGp7xTEu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2022

Musk also noted that he thinks Trump would be too old at the start of a potential second term, and wanted a cutoff age of 69 for elected presidents.

Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Also in 2022, Musk said “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist,” according to NBC News. When asked, Musk indicated in a tweet that he would support DeSantis in 2024. He added, “As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump.”

Who Musk ultimately supports or doesn’t support in the 2024 presidential bid isn’t the point. The point is that Musk is a smart, analytical, and largely unbiased thinker. He wouldn’t be one of the richest men in the world if it were otherwise.

Buttressing Musks’s overall point, a 2022 poll showed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis with Republican voters, according to Insider, though the poll was conducted before the Mar-a-Lago search warrant was unsealed.

The 2024 election is a long way off and a lot could happen between now and then. But the fact that Musk is chiming in on Trump’s possible arrest indicates that more people are seeing the Democrats’ relentless attacks on Trump for what they are — politically motivated and nothing more.

Is Trump an angel? Of course not. Who is? That’s not the point either. When taken as a whole, the Russia Collusion Hoax, two impeachments, numerous lawsuits, and the overall harassment — all of which have led to virtually nothing to tamp down Trump’s popularity — show the Democrats to be what they are — bullies with an ideological agenda.

Democrats see Trump as a threat to their progressive agenda and will do almost anything to stop him. They genuinely hate the man.

But one of the biggest problems with hate is that it blinds.

That’s the only explanation for why the Democrats can’t see that their continued attacks on Trump are likely to backfire.

Even decided Trump non-fan Elon Musk can see it.

