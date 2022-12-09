Parler Share
Elon Musk Reveals Who Twitter's 'Real CEO' Was Before He Took Over - It Wasn't Jack Dorsey

 By Richard Moorhead  December 9, 2022 at 3:27pm
Elon Musk revealed on Friday that the head of Twitter’s “trust and safety” team was the company’s de facto CEO before Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform in October.

Musk was referring to former Twitter employee Yoel Roth.

He confirmed that Roth was Twitter’s “real CEO” in response to a post from Twitter user Mike Solana, who wrote, “it’s pretty clear at this point the ‘trust and safety’ team was effectively running the entire company.”

Roth announced that he was leaving Twitter in November, criticizing Musk’s plans to protect freedom of expression on the platform.

Musk called Roth the biased “head of censorship” in a Thursday tweet posted after the internal workings of the company’s censorship tools were exposed to the world in the “Twitter Files.”

Musk was referring to Roth’s partisan tweets assailing the Trump administration as “actual Nazis in the White House.”

The Twitter Files revealed that the social media giant used censorship tactics against users on a massive scale under its previous ownership, developing an entire infrastructure to suppress speech at the behest of the Democratic National Committee and other powerful actors.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey served as the CEO until 2021, with executive Parag Agrawal replacing him. Agrawal was fired upon Musk’s purchase of the platform.

Musk suggested Dorsey wasn’t to blame for Twitter’s censorship in a Thursday tweet, claiming operatives such as Roth had usurped his authority and made consequential decisions without his approval or knowledge.

“The inmates were running the asylum,” Musk said of Twitter’s administration. “Jack has a pure heart [in my opinion].”

Musk is pledging to introduce transparency reforms to Twitter as the extent of the company’s censorship practices becomes clear.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation