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Elon Musk arrives to court for his lawsuit against OpenAI at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on April 28, 2026, in Oakland, California.
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Elon Musk arrives to court for his lawsuit against OpenAI at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on April 28, 2026, in Oakland, California. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Says What Every Decent Person Thinks But Is Afraid to Say About Child-Mutilating Doctors

 By Michael Schwarz  May 18, 2026 at 1:27pm
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Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, apparently has grown more uncompromising with time.

Indeed, when it comes to doctors who mutilate gender-confused minors, Musk now demands no mercy.

“Actually, I think anyone who mutilates children should get the death sentence,” Musk wrote late Sunday on X.

The world’s richest man made that comment in response to a prominent X account called “MAGA Voice.”

Earlier Sunday evening, MAGA Voice, which boasts 1.4 million followers as of Monday afternoon, posted a photo of Musk along with a quote attributed to him: “Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life.”

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Musk did indeed make that comment in an April 2023 post.

On Sunday, however, Musk updated his position by responding to “MAGA Voice” with the “death sentence” remark.

Unlike bloodthirsty leftists, no conservative or decent person in general supports extrajudicial killings. Of course, Musk did not call for that.

He did, however, call for laws that impose capital punishment on those who mutilate children. And judging by the reaction on X, his idea has a lot of support.

Decent people, of course, may quarrel over the death penalty.

Personally, I have mixed feelings about it, not because I prefer leniency for perpetrators of heinous crimes, but because I do not trust the state to reach the correct conclusion in every capital prosecution.

Still, if anyone deserves the death penalty, those gender-affirming, child-mutilating monsters do.

In fact, the evil of it is so overwhelming that consistently opposing it probably takes a spiritual toll.

Think, for instance, of famed Canadian psychologist and conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson. Few public figures spoke out on this issue with more vehemence and righteous outrage than Peterson did.

Now, Peterson faces a devastating illness, which some might attribute to spiritual attacks.

Perhaps Musk, too, has felt the enormity of the evil involved in gender-affirming child mutilation. Perhaps that explains his shift from urging life imprisonment to supporting the death penalty.

Either way, the soon-to-be trillionaire wrote what many of us have thought for years.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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