Elon Musk Says What Every Decent Person Thinks But Is Afraid to Say About Child-Mutilating Doctors

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, apparently has grown more uncompromising with time.

Indeed, when it comes to doctors who mutilate gender-confused minors, Musk now demands no mercy.

“Actually, I think anyone who mutilates children should get the death sentence,” Musk wrote late Sunday on X.

Actually, I think anyone who mutilates children should get the death sentence — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2026

The world’s richest man made that comment in response to a prominent X account called “MAGA Voice.”

Earlier Sunday evening, MAGA Voice, which boasts 1.4 million followers as of Monday afternoon, posted a photo of Musk along with a quote attributed to him: “Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life.”

I ABSOLUTELY AGREE WITH ELON MUSK pic.twitter.com/XUDFTyPOMn — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 18, 2026

Musk did indeed make that comment in an April 2023 post.

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

On Sunday, however, Musk updated his position by responding to “MAGA Voice” with the “death sentence” remark.

Unlike bloodthirsty leftists, no conservative or decent person in general supports extrajudicial killings. Of course, Musk did not call for that.

He did, however, call for laws that impose capital punishment on those who mutilate children. And judging by the reaction on X, his idea has a lot of support.

It’s hard to think of many worse things a person could do. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 18, 2026

Every single doctor who commits these atrocities against children knows better, yet they do it anyways. That is exactly why I’m not just taking them to court for malpractice but for punitive damages as well. — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChloeCole) May 18, 2026

Actually, anyone who harms children should be offloaded from society. — Lorand Minyo (@lorand) May 18, 2026

Decent people, of course, may quarrel over the death penalty.

Personally, I have mixed feelings about it, not because I prefer leniency for perpetrators of heinous crimes, but because I do not trust the state to reach the correct conclusion in every capital prosecution.

Still, if anyone deserves the death penalty, those gender-affirming, child-mutilating monsters do.

In fact, the evil of it is so overwhelming that consistently opposing it probably takes a spiritual toll.

Think, for instance, of famed Canadian psychologist and conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson. Few public figures spoke out on this issue with more vehemence and righteous outrage than Peterson did.

Every single evil demon that participated in this travesty of child mutilation and exploitation should be tried and then when found guilty imprisoned for life. Hopefully among prisoners who know what they did. The evil of banality. https://t.co/2La6XRnL1h — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 23, 2024

https://t.co/td11yIqMS2 Dear @JustinTrudeau

The evil government you head continues to enable the butchers and the liars who profit from and morally posture about child mutilation and sterilization The chickens will eventually come home to roost You are seriously seriously… https://t.co/bgoCueHchF — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 31, 2024

https://t.co/Gs0gQbR4qb Kamala Harris appears not to know or care that “equity” is a concept beloved by the most murderous and antihuman of communists@thedemocrats insist on equating child mutilation and sterilization with compassion and empathy @JoeBiden insisted upon… https://t.co/ArxoC7XcSB — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 29, 2024

Now, Peterson faces a devastating illness, which some might attribute to spiritual attacks.

Perhaps Musk, too, has felt the enormity of the evil involved in gender-affirming child mutilation. Perhaps that explains his shift from urging life imprisonment to supporting the death penalty.

Either way, the soon-to-be trillionaire wrote what many of us have thought for years.

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