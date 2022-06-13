Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Says the Unspeakable About the Trans Movement and the 'Tolerant' Crowd Is Seriously Ticked Off

 By Samantha Chang  June 13, 2022 at 6:42am
In addition to the arbitrary rejection of science, today’s unhinged left is characterized by a toxic intolerance of dissenting viewpoints.

Just consider the plight of one-time liberal icons Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling, who’ve been viciously smeared for saying there are only two sexes — men and women — and that there are distinct differences between them.

Musk came under fire from leftist Twitter trolls for suggesting that transgender activists promote the contradictory opinion that gender differences don’t exist at the same time they insist sex-change surgery is an imperative for anyone who wants it.

“We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option,” the Tesla billionaire (and potential Twitter purchaser) wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy.”

Triggered Twitter leftists reacted with ad hominem attacks against Musk for simply making an observation that countless people agree with. (Warning: Content might be disturbing to some readers.)

Others disingenuously claimed that trans activists do not claim gender differences don’t exist.

In reality, trans advocates do suggest that gender differences don’t exist when they argue that male athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports because men don’t possess physical advantages over women.

The irony of “transgender activists” is that many of them launch misogynistic attacks against women who assert the facts that only women can get pregnant and that there are only two sexes.

Take billionaire “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, a vocal liberal who has been torpedoed by the left for criticizing the transgender movement for denying that gender is a biological reality and not a social construct.

Rowling, once known simply as a beloved and incredibly successful author, has become a target of transgender trolls for standing up for the basic, fundamental truth that there is a difference between men and women.

Rowling and Musk are cautionary tales of what happens to liberals who dare to disagree with one of the left’s inane talking points — in this case, that a man can magically turn into a woman simply by wearing a dress.

Neither have backed down.


From the riots stoked by Black Lives Matter in cities around the country and the raucous, dangerous protests outside the Trump White House in 2020 to the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh just last week to the ongoing harassment campaign against Justice Amy Coney Barrett, violence and intolerance are the hallmark of today’s toxic left.

We have to curb this escalating left-wing terrorism before the country implodes into civil war.

