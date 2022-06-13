Elon Musk Says the Unspeakable About the Trans Movement and the 'Tolerant' Crowd Is Seriously Ticked Off

In addition to the arbitrary rejection of science, today’s unhinged left is characterized by a toxic intolerance of dissenting viewpoints.

Just consider the plight of one-time liberal icons Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling, who’ve been viciously smeared for saying there are only two sexes — men and women — and that there are distinct differences between them.

Musk came under fire from leftist Twitter trolls for suggesting that transgender activists promote the contradictory opinion that gender differences don’t exist at the same time they insist sex-change surgery is an imperative for anyone who wants it.

“We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option,” the Tesla billionaire (and potential Twitter purchaser) wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy.”

Triggered Twitter leftists reacted with ad hominem attacks against Musk for simply making an observation that countless people agree with. (Warning: Content might be disturbing to some readers.)

it’s wild to me that people still think this transphobic dumbass is a genius https://t.co/HDyzix3JS7 — Paris Marx (@parismarx) June 12, 2022

Can somebody just ban him? He’s killing people RIGHT NOW in front of our eyes. https://t.co/BGpLzX9QTG — Arlena 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@Arlena73324812) June 11, 2022

Others disingenuously claimed that trans activists do not claim gender differences don’t exist.

no one ever says either of those things. https://t.co/ibNyQObPnL — wesinjapan (@wesinjapan) June 13, 2022

No one has ever told you gender differences don’t exist. Why do you need to lie like this? https://t.co/O0b9grgfde — 🇺🇦 CyberNed2088 ♻️ (@AliveNed88) June 13, 2022

In reality, trans advocates do suggest that gender differences don’t exist when they argue that male athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports because men don’t possess physical advantages over women.

GMA interviewed Lia Thomas today. Great timing. Our film features one of Thomas’s teammates. She told me that women on her team were silenced and referred to psychological counseling if they objected to having Thomas on the team. More in the full film: https://t.co/xibkNa4oHW pic.twitter.com/YRRf2S712a — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 31, 2022

So scientists who wrote @WorldRugby report that concluded it’s physically unsafe for female players to play male players are just wrong? Fallon Fox (male) breaking the skull of a female (whose skulls are thinner on average) is just bad luck?#SexMatters#SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/cKiLYWt8bj — 💚🤍💜Hoardosaurus 💚🤍💜 (@coccinellanovem) January 14, 2021

Another male-born transgender cyclist taking 1st place in a female race. This time it’s Evelyn Sifton winning the Houston Grand Criterium on May 5th along with the $600 prize money. @martina @sharrond62 @damekellyholmes @AnaPaulaVolei pic.twitter.com/XXQEsBgeFD — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) May 7, 2019

The irony of “transgender activists” is that many of them launch misogynistic attacks against women who assert the facts that only women can get pregnant and that there are only two sexes.

Take billionaire “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, a vocal liberal who has been torpedoed by the left for criticizing the transgender movement for denying that gender is a biological reality and not a social construct.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling, once known simply as a beloved and incredibly successful author, has become a target of transgender trolls for standing up for the basic, fundamental truth that there is a difference between men and women.

Rowling and Musk are cautionary tales of what happens to liberals who dare to disagree with one of the left’s inane talking points — in this case, that a man can magically turn into a woman simply by wearing a dress.

Neither have backed down.

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021



From the riots stoked by Black Lives Matter in cities around the country and the raucous, dangerous protests outside the Trump White House in 2020 to the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh just last week to the ongoing harassment campaign against Justice Amy Coney Barrett, violence and intolerance are the hallmark of today’s toxic left.

Jason Rantz interviewed the radical pro-abortion activists who are harassing Amy Coney Barrett at her home – just days after an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/Z2nNB6ZTZ1 — AM 770 KTTH 🎙 (@770KTTH) June 11, 2022

We have to curb this escalating left-wing terrorism before the country implodes into civil war.

