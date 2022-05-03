Elon Musk Sends a Warning from the Met Gala: 'I'm Definitely on the Warpath'

With a goal of making Twitter more user friendly, Elon Musk told reporters that he is both on the warpath while also wanting to build inclusivity at Twitter.

As Musk attended the celebrity-studded Met Gala on May 2, he shared some of his goals for Twitter and gave reporters a peek into his plans.

“I’m looking for something that’s as broadly inclusive as possible, that’s as trusted as possible as a system, and I hope we are successful in that regard,” Musk told the Associated Press.

‘I’m on the warpath… I’m definitely their enemy.’ Speaking on the Met Gala red carpet, Elon Musk said he would rid Twitter of ‘bots and trolls’ 🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/EY2DFf7FOx — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 3, 2022

But Musk also said that he was going to go after the bots on the platform.

“I’m definitely on the warpath,” he said.

“If somebody is operating a bot or troll army then I am definitely their enemy,” he added.

Musk’s comments about changes for Twitter seem to all be oriented toward optimizing users’ experience.

Do you enjoy Twitter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (65 Votes) No: 75% (200 Votes)

“We have to get rid of the bots and trolls and the scams and everything because that’s obviously diminishing the user experience,” Musk said.

Since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on April 25, many have been waiting to learn how he will be changing the platform.

Both when Musk first proposed a deal to Twitter, as well once he officially acquired it, he has been focused on free speech.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement announcing the deal, the New York Times reported.

“Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” the statement added.

Musk has also said that he wants to make Twitter “a ‘politically neutral’ digital town square for the world’s discourse that allows as much free speech as each country’s laws allow,” ABC News reported.

But Musk also said that he wants people to have fun on Twitter.

In his comments at the Met Gala that he wants people to enjoy Twitter and wants them to find it “interesting and entertaining and funny,” Fox News reported.

“And that it makes their life better,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.