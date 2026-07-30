As the Democratic Party lurches further to the extreme left, Elon Musk is responding by renewing his support for Republicans, just in time for the crucial midterm elections.

The party of the president in power generally has a tough time at the polls when midterm elections roll around. Given the razor-thin margin by which Republicans hold the House, and the slim margin by which they have a Senate majority, a shift of a few seats could reverse those majorities.

To avert that, President Donald Trump has gone all-out to encourage states to redraw district lines to limit the number of safe Democratic seats. But with the war against Iran lingering, and Democrats finding new energy in progressive candidates, the result of the elections is a toss-up.

And now, Musk has signaled he will invest in keeping the Republicans in power, according to Axios.

Musk is reviving his dormant super PAC, America PAC, which supported Trump to the tune of more than $260 million in 2024.

👇

Elon Musk jumping into the midterms with a huge investment in a plan to boost Republican voter turnout The surge will include door-knocking, digital ads and mail to juice turnout. Musk’s pro-Trump donations through America PAC in 2024 made him the largest individual… pic.twitter.com/RdhXpdbTzR — wyntre (@Wyntre999) July 30, 2026

Do you think Republicans will retain the House and Senate in the midterms? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (159 Votes) No: 7% (12 Votes)

America PAC’s role will be to focus on turnout, not candidates, Axios reported.

The game plan calls for digital advertising, direct mail, and even in-person appeals to bring out conservative voters.

Voters whose election history shows they skip non-presidential years will be particularly targeted, Axios reported.

Musk is not saying how much he will spend in this election cycle.

“America PAC was an essential partner for our historic GOTV operation in 2024, and their return for 2026 is a huge boost for Republicans across the country,” James Blair, President Trump’s senior political adviser, said.

“We will again outsmart our opponents and ruthlessly execute our mission for the GOP between now and Election Day,” Blair said.

“The president’s political team and the rest of the GOP apparatus have built a top-notch operation that will put Republicans in a strong position to buck history and retain control of Congress this fall, and we’re excited to again be part of the team,” America PAC representative Andrew Romeo said.

Musk’s money will add to the current Republican fundraising edge over Democrats, with about $300 million in Republican super PACs and committees.

America PAC said its swing state effort in 2024 knocked on more than 10 million doors.

Musk and Trump were in sync throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, but their alliance ruptured in 2025 over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.