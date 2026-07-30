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Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Set to Swoop In and Give Republicans a Last-Minute Midterms Boost: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2026 at 6:05am
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As the Democratic Party lurches further to the extreme left, Elon Musk is responding by renewing his support for Republicans, just in time for the crucial midterm elections.

The party of the president in power generally has a tough time at the polls when midterm elections roll around. Given the razor-thin margin by which Republicans hold the House, and the slim margin by which they have a Senate majority, a shift of a few seats could reverse those majorities.

To avert that, President Donald Trump has gone all-out to encourage states to redraw district lines to limit the number of safe Democratic seats. But with the war against Iran lingering, and Democrats finding new energy in progressive candidates, the result of the elections is a toss-up.

And now, Musk has signaled he will invest in keeping the Republicans in power, according to Axios.

Musk is reviving his dormant super PAC, America PAC, which supported Trump to the tune of more than $260 million in 2024.

Do you think Republicans will retain the House and Senate in the midterms?

America PAC’s role will be to focus on turnout, not candidates, Axios reported.

The game plan calls for digital advertising, direct mail, and even in-person appeals to bring out conservative voters.

Voters whose election history shows they skip non-presidential years will be particularly targeted, Axios reported.

Musk is not saying how much he will spend in this election cycle.

“America PAC was an essential partner for our historic GOTV operation in 2024, and their return for 2026 is a huge boost for Republicans across the country,” James Blair, President Trump’s senior political adviser, said.

Related:
Musk Pledges $100 Million to 'Historically Accurate' Version of 'The Odyssey' with Mel Gibson as Director

“We will again outsmart our opponents and ruthlessly execute our mission for the GOP between now and Election Day,” Blair said.

“The president’s political team and the rest of the GOP apparatus have built a top-notch operation that will put Republicans in a strong position to buck history and retain control of Congress this fall, and we’re excited to again be part of the team,” America PAC representative Andrew Romeo said.

Musk’s money will add to the current Republican fundraising edge over Democrats, with about $300 million in Republican super PACs and committees.

America PAC said its swing state effort in 2024 knocked on more than 10 million doors.

Musk and Trump were in sync throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, but their alliance ruptured in 2025 over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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