Elon Musk Sets Newsom Straight on 'Trans Kids' After Governor's Office Attacks Musk's Family

A heated social media exchange erupted this week after Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom promoted radical gender ideology for children — and his team took a shot at business giant Elon Musk.

The clash followed an interview Newsom did with a New York Times podcast where he discussed “trans kids.”

“I want to see trans kids,” Newsom said on “The Ezra Klein Show.”

“There’s no governor that’s done more pro trans legislation than I have.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom: “I want to see trans kids… There’s no governor that’s done more pro trans legislation than I have.” pic.twitter.com/1U7y9e2qFI — America (@america) December 11, 2025

The video was publicized by the “@America” account on the social media platform X. The account describes itself as “a PAC Founded by @ElonMusk to support candidates who champion Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protection.”

Since secure borders, sensible spending, safe cities, a fair justice system and self-protection (as in, Second Amendment rights) are basically the opposite of what Newsom’s Democratic Party stands for, the video obviously wasn’t posted as a compliment to Newsom.

Rather than defending transgender ideology, Newsom’s press office launched a personal attack involving Musk’s family life.

The official account replied, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon. https://t.co/HeJIm5fJMS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 11, 2025

The remark dragging Musk’s family into a political argument quickly drew a repsonse from the tech CEO (who happens to be the majority owner of X).

The issue of transing kids is deeply personal for Musk and has been for several years.

Musk’s son, Xavier, began using the name Vivian in 2020 and is currently living life as a woman.

Musk has publicly described the situation as losing a son to the trans social contagion.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO did not ignore the attack from Newsom’s office.

Musk fired back with a lengthy response addressing both his family and the governor’s press team.

“I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children,” Musk wrote.

I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025

He added that he loves Xavier very much and hopes he recovers.

Musk then clarified that his daughters are Azure, Exa, and Arcadia, and said they do love him.

The billionaire framed the response as a factual correction, but there was a whole worldview behind it.

Musk made it clear that legal name changes cannot change a biological reality.

As he has stated before and is a basic fact, one cannot change their gender, regardless of ideology.

Musk previously spoke at length about the situation during a conversation last summer with Jordan Peterson.

He said he was tricked into signing documents related to Xavier without understanding the long-term consequences.

Musk said he was warned his son might commit suicide and was not told that puberty blockers are sterilization drugs.

He later concluded that the trans community term “deadnaming” exists because, in his words, his son was killed by “the woke mind virus.”

“I was tricked into doing this… the people promoting this should go to prison.” @ElonMusk opens up to @JordanBPeterson about gender ideology’s impact on his son, Xavier. pic.twitter.com/1bdILGNdJE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 22, 2024

No matter what lifestyle Xavier is living, the young man is Musk’s son, and not his daughter.

That is a fact that no rational parent should have to confront, and one that Democrats can’t seem to come to terms with.

The simple truth is, there is no such thing as a “trans kid.”

