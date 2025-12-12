Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Sets Newsom Straight on 'Trans Kids' After Governor's Office Attacks Musk's Family

 By Johnathan Jones and    December 12, 2025 at 4:32pm
Share

A heated social media exchange erupted this week after Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom promoted radical gender ideology for children — and his team took a shot at business giant Elon Musk.

The clash followed an interview Newsom did with a New York Times podcast where he discussed “trans kids.”

“I want to see trans kids,” Newsom said on “The Ezra Klein Show.”

“There’s no governor that’s done more pro trans legislation than I have.”

The video was publicized by the “@America” account on the social media platform X. The account describes itself as “a PAC Founded by @ElonMusk to support candidates who champion Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protection.”

Since secure borders, sensible spending, safe cities, a fair justice system and self-protection (as in, Second Amendment rights) are basically the opposite of what Newsom’s Democratic Party stands for, the video obviously wasn’t posted as a compliment to Newsom.

Rather than defending transgender ideology, Newsom’s press office launched a personal attack involving Musk’s family life.

The official account replied, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Related:
ALERT: Tim Pool May End Show in 2 Weeks Over Extreme Security Needed to Keep Violent Leftists Away from Staff

The remark dragging Musk’s family into a political argument quickly drew a repsonse from the tech CEO (who happens to be the majority owner of X).

The issue of transing kids is deeply personal for Musk and has been for several years.

Musk’s son, Xavier, began using the name Vivian in 2020 and is currently living life as a woman.

Musk has publicly described the situation as losing a son to the trans social contagion.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO did not ignore the attack from Newsom’s office.

Musk fired back with a lengthy response addressing both his family and the governor’s press team.

“I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children,” Musk wrote.

He added that he loves Xavier very much and hopes he recovers.

Musk then clarified that his daughters are Azure, Exa, and Arcadia, and said they do love him.

The billionaire framed the response as a factual correction, but there was a whole worldview behind it.

Musk made it clear that legal name changes cannot change a biological reality.

As he has stated before and is a basic fact, one cannot change their gender, regardless of ideology.

Musk previously spoke at length about the situation during a conversation last summer with Jordan Peterson.

He said he was tricked into signing documents related to Xavier without understanding the long-term consequences.

Musk said he was warned his son might commit suicide and was not told that puberty blockers are sterilization drugs.

He later concluded that the trans community term “deadnaming” exists because, in his words, his son was killed by “the woke mind virus.”

No matter what lifestyle Xavier is living, the young man is Musk’s son, and not his daughter.

That is a fact that no rational parent should have to confront, and one that Democrats can’t seem to come to terms with.

The simple truth is, there is no such thing as a “trans kid.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: FBI Foils Los Angeles Terror Plot – Pro-Palestinian Suspects Jailed
In-N-Out Retires the Number 67 from Its Ordering System Over Viral '6-7' Trend
Troy Aikman Blasts College Football NIL Chaos After Player He Paid Bolts Without Thanking Him
Polling Finds Pete Buttigieg Less Popular with Black Voters Than Former KKK Leader
Watch: The Most Cowardly Man in the World? Tourist Shredded Online for Letting Knifeman Attack His Female Companion While He Ran and Hid
See more...




We Could All Learn from James Woods' Response to the Death of Rob Reiner
Watch: His Politics Were Horrible, But the Way Rob Reiner Responded to Charlie Kirk's Murder Is the Way We Should Respond to Reiner's Murder
Kamala Harris Makes Several Moves Seen as Indicators of a 2028 Presidential Run
BREAKING: FBI Foils Los Angeles Terror Plot – Pro-Palestinian Suspects Jailed
Brown University Victim Identified as Leader of School's College Republicans Group
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation