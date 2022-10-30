According to many establishment media outlets, a growing number of Democrats and liberal influencers, David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi at 2:30 a.m. with a hammer on Friday, is a raging, right-wing, MAGA lunatic.

However, as many have pointed out, including Elon Musk, DePape’s background is substantially more complicated than that. From his nudist activism to his former role making hemp jewelry to reports that he’s a homeless drug addict, as the New York Post reported, he doesn’t exactly fit the traditional MAGA mold.

Musk sent shockwaves through the social media world Sunday morning as he appeared to fact-check former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had joined fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden, in blaming Republicans for inspiring the attack on Pelosi. Musk added that there exists the possibility that there could be more to the story.

Clinton, referencing a Los Angeles Times report on DePape, told her 31.7 million Twitter followers that Republicans should be held responsible for the attack.

“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow,” Clinton tweeted.

The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.https://t.co/MQor4NDFeE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2022

In typical Democrat fashion, Clinton failed to provide proof that DePape’s attack on Pelosi was Republican-inspired. If anything, to many, it looks like untreated mental illness was the root cause of the attack and has nothing to do with politics.

Musk, who formally took over Twitter on Friday, seized the moment and responded to Clinton’s baseless accusation.

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote in a tweeted response to Clinton’s post.

There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye https://t.co/HCaF5DrRjP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk attached what appeared to be a link to a blog post from a site called Smobserved.com, authored by a person called “Stan Greene.” The website offered an alternative theory that suggested that Pelosi and DePape ended up in something of a lover’s quarrel in the middle of the night.

The website read:

As SF’s gay bars closed at 2 am, two gay men met in a bar and went home together. Happens every night in the City by the Bay. Except one of these two men, was married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I might disappear for telling you the truth. If I do, you’ll all know why. But here’s what really happened early Friday morning in San Francisco. IMHO

That unproven theory has grown legs in some circles over the past 48 hours, especially after reports emerged Saturday that during the 911 dispatch call, Pelosi had reportedly referred to DePape as a “friend.” That, combined with several oddities surrounding the series of events that took place that morning, has raised more questions than have been answered.

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home: “RP (reporting person) stated there’s a male in the home and that he’s going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn’t know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

pic.twitter.com/O0HeS0s0I5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2022

Dinesh D’Souza responded to Musk’s Twitter post and made it clear that he believes there’s much more than meets the eye regarding the bizarre attack on Pelosi.

1. Assailant in his underpants 2. Paul Pelosi knows his name and tells police he’s a “friend.” 3. Assailant asks “where’s Nancy?” to make sure she’s not home. 4. Pelosi takes bathroom break from spat and makes 911 call Conclusion: This guy was a sex partner or male prostitute! — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 30, 2022

While the debate of whether or not DePape was a right- or left-winger continues, the New York Post obtained an eye-opening comment from a woman who is allegedly one of DePape’s former neighbors. She described a scene that is as far removed from MAGA politics as one can possibly get.

“They seem very left. They are all about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride,” said the former neighbor, identified as Trish. “But they’re very detached from reality. They have called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us, claiming that we are plotting against them. It’s really weird to see that they are willing to be so aggressive toward somebody else who is also a lefty.”

Perhaps the world will learn more about DePape’s motives when he’s arraigned in court, which, according to Politico, is expected to happen Tuesday. Until then, the wild and rampant speculation will likely continue.

