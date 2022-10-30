Parler Share
Commentary
Elon Musk, right, took to Twitter to respond to Hillary Clinton's, left, claims on the platform that Paul Pelosi's attack on Friday was a result of Republican extremism.
Commentary
Elon Musk, right, took to Twitter to respond to Hillary Clinton's, left, claims on the platform that Paul Pelosi's attack on Friday was a result of Republican extremism. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images ; CARINA JOHANSEN - NTB - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Sets the Record Straight After Hillary Uses Twitter to Blame Pelosi Attack on Republicans

 By Ryan Ledendecker  October 30, 2022 at 10:13am
Parler Share

According to many establishment media outlets, a growing number of Democrats and liberal influencers, David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi at 2:30 a.m. with a hammer on Friday, is a raging, right-wing, MAGA lunatic.

However, as many have pointed out, including Elon Musk, DePape’s background is substantially more complicated than that. From his nudist activism to his former role making hemp jewelry to reports that he’s a homeless drug addict, as the New York Post reported, he doesn’t exactly fit the traditional MAGA mold.

Musk sent shockwaves through the social media world Sunday morning as he appeared to fact-check former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had joined fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden, in blaming Republicans for inspiring the attack on Pelosi. Musk added that there exists the possibility that there could be more to the story.

Clinton, referencing a Los Angeles Times report on DePape, told her 31.7 million Twitter followers that Republicans should be held responsible for the attack.

“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow,” Clinton tweeted.

Trending:
Did It Only Take Carlson 47 Seconds to Destroy the Paul Pelosi Narrative?: 'Who Exactly Is David DePape?'

In typical Democrat fashion, Clinton failed to provide proof that DePape’s attack on Pelosi was Republican-inspired. If anything, to many, it looks like untreated mental illness was the root cause of the attack and has nothing to do with politics.

Will Twitter change for the better under Elon Musk’s ownership?

Musk, who formally took over Twitter on Friday, seized the moment and responded to Clinton’s baseless accusation.

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote in a tweeted response to Clinton’s post.

Musk attached what appeared to be a link to a blog post from a site called Smobserved.com, authored by a person called “Stan Greene.” The website offered an alternative theory that suggested that Pelosi and DePape ended up in something of a lover’s quarrel in the middle of the night.

The website read:

Related:
Sharp-Eyed Twitter Users Notice Elon Musk Wearing Disturbing Symbol on Costume - What Does it Mean?

As SF’s gay bars closed at 2 am, two gay men met in a bar and went home together. Happens every night in the City by the Bay. Except one of these two men, was married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

I might disappear for telling you the truth. If I do, you’ll all know why. But here’s what really happened early Friday morning in San Francisco. IMHO

That unproven theory has grown legs in some circles over the past 48 hours, especially after reports emerged Saturday that during the 911 dispatch call, Pelosi had reportedly referred to DePape as a “friend.” That, combined with several oddities surrounding the series of events that took place that morning, has raised more questions than have been answered.

Dinesh D’Souza responded to Musk’s Twitter post and made it clear that he believes there’s much more than meets the eye regarding the bizarre attack on Pelosi.

While the debate of whether or not DePape was a right- or left-winger continues, the New York Post obtained an eye-opening comment from a woman who is allegedly one of DePape’s former neighbors. She described a scene that is as far removed from MAGA politics as one can possibly get.

“They seem very left. They are all about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride,” said the former neighbor, identified as Trish. “But they’re very detached from reality. They have called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us, claiming that we are plotting against them. It’s really weird to see that they are willing to be so aggressive toward somebody else who is also a lefty.”

Perhaps the world will learn more about DePape’s motives when he’s arraigned in court, which, according to Politico, is expected to happen Tuesday. Until then, the wild and rampant speculation will likely continue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




US Military Goes on High Alert After Intel Reveals 'Imminent' Attack: Report
GOP Candidate Suspended on Twitter; Big Change Happens 45 Minutes After Musk Gets Involved
Elon Drops Bomb on Twitter's Entire Board of Directors - His Plan is Ready
Authorities Uncover Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect's List of Targets - Reveal Plans He Had for Them
Elon Musk Prepping for Next Social Media Takeover? Drops Major Hint About TikTok: 'What Could We Do ...?'
See more...

Conversation