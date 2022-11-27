Parler Share
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke - Pool / AP)

Elon Musk Sets the Record Straight After Viral Tweet About Tesla's Origins Sets Internet Ablaze

 By Jack Davis  November 27, 2022 at 1:23pm
After a viral Musk-bashing tweet threw shade on the early days of Tesla, Elon Musk joined the fray to set the record straight.

The fuss began when Jake Broe, who maintains a YouTube account, decided to share a piece of his mind regarding Musk.

Broe tweeted an image of Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, who CNBC identified as the founders of Tesla.

“It’s always worth reminding Musk’s fan boys that these are the brilliant men who founded Tesla. Elon was just a series-A investor who bought in, then sabotaged the company enough until these men were pushed out, then he spent the next ten years telling everyone he founded Tesla,” Broe tweeted.

One defender emerged.

Would you ever consider purchasing a Tesla?

“This is so misleading. @elonmusk invested nearly all of the Series A round. At that point, Tesla was just a name & 3 guys with no money who’d registered the company 6 months earlier,” a Twitter user named Sam posted.

Musk said he was more than an investor.

“More importantly, I was head of product and led the design of the original Roadster. Eberhard was wealthy and could have risked his money, but was unwilling to do so,” Musk wrote.

In reporting on Tesla’s early days, Business Insider noted that in 2006, two years after he started investing in the company, Musk had a grand vision for the company’s future.

“Some readers may not be aware of the fact that our long term plan is to build a wide range of models, including affordably priced family cars. This is because the overarching purpose of Tesla Motors (and the reason I am funding the company) is to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy towards a solar electric economy, which I believe to be the primary, but not exclusive, sustainable solution,” Musk wrote then.

Musk became CEO of Tesla in 2008, roughly one year after Eberhard departed as CEO. Tesla went public in 2010.


Tarpenning would later leave the company as the Model S sedan was in development.

“The whole thing was wonderful from the beginning to the end. It was, you know, the worst and the best. And it’s worked out great,” he said, according to CNBC.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
