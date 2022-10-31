Elon Musk Strikes Gold: 'Twitter Board Deliberately Hid This Evidence from the Court'

Elon Musk says he’s caught Twitter’s sacked former leadership team in a lie.

Musk shared what are purportedly internal Twitter communications originating from Yoel Roth, the head of Safety and Integrity at the company.

In a Sunday Twitter post, the Tesla mega billionaire points to the communication as proof that Twitter’s former executives and the company’s lawyers hid evidence before the court that dealt with Musk’s attempt to void his acquisition of Twitter.

Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come … pic.twitter.com/CifaNvtRtt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk identified the corporate law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, which represented the social media company in legal proceedings with the South African-born entrepreneur, according to Bloomberg.

In the messages, Roth suggests he could accuse an apparent Twitter employee identified as “Amir” of having falsified his “Objectives and Key Results,” or “OKRs,” a metric used by technology companies such as Twitter to outline goals and assess outcomes.

Roth even points out that such falsification would amount to the same behavior Musk claimed Twitter’s executives were responsible for.

“Literally doing what Elon is accusing us of doing,” Roth wrote.

Musk ultimately ended up finalizing his deal to buy Twitter as a private company, but claimed that Twitter’s executives misrepresented the amount of bots active on the platform, inflating the company’s value.

Musk litigated against Twitter’s previous board for months, at one point attempting to get out of his purchase of the company.

He ultimately ended up coming to terms with Twitter’s board to complete the deal.

Musk fired three of the company’s executives on Friday, within hours of finalizing his deal to buy Twitter, beginning a new era for a company blighted with a reputation for censorship and political discrimination.

Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal was terminated, along with Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs chief Vijaya Gadde, according to Reuters.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk expressed his support for Roth himself, describing him as a figure of high integrity.

We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk promised “more to come” in his tweet accusing Twitter’s previous executives of dishonesty.

Musk has pledged to bring a vision of free expression to Twitter.

