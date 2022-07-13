Elon Musk Suggests Law That Would Literally Make Biden Run Illegal in 2024

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to former President Donald Trump calling him a “bulls*** artist.” His suggestion would keep not only Trump but also President Joe Biden off the ballot in 2024.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Dems should also call off the attack — don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Conservative talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo disagreed with Musk and outlined many of Trump’s accomplishments. In response, Musk elaborated on his thoughts.

“Yeah, but too much drama,” Musk wrote. “Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69.”

This is consistent with previous suggestions from Musk. In December, he suggested septuagenarians should not be eligible to run for president or any other political office.

While Musk’s latest comments were clearly aimed at Trump, it would be impossible to ignore their application to Biden. He is more than three years older than Trump, and he will turn 80 later this year.

By the time the 2024 election rolls around, Biden will be 81 years old, and he would turn 82 before his next term began.

If Musk feels a 70-year-old is too old to run for office, one would have to think he would be even more strongly opposed to a candidate who is almost 12 years over that threshold.

Plenty of Americans feel Biden is unfit for office, as evidenced by his abysmal approval ratings. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, his overall approval rating sits at 39 percent.

While there are many factors leading to Americans’ disapproval of Biden, his age is a large one. Even leftist columnist Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times wrote in an opinion piece on Monday that Biden should not run again.

Goldberg said she had similar concerns about Biden’s age during the 2020 presidential campaign, but that she was wrong because Biden ended up winning.

“But the presidency ages even young men, and Biden is far from young; a country in as much trouble as ours needs a leader vigorous enough to inspire confidence,” Goldberg wrote.

The truth, of course, is that she was never wrong. Biden was too senile to run for president in 2020, and even though he won, we are now seeing the consequences of putting a doddering old man in the country’s highest office.

Still, Goldberg at least got one thing right: Biden is not fit to be president again. Left, right or center, we should all be able to agree on that.

