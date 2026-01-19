Share
News
Businessman and influential political figure Elon Musk, pictured in a November file photo.
Businessman and influential political figure Elon Musk, pictured in a November file photo, has made a major donation in the Republican race to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk Surprises with Unprecedented Move in Race to Replace Mitch McConnell: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 19, 2026 at 8:04am
Elon Musk is investing heavily in keeping the Senate seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the GOP camp, according to a new report.

Musk has donated a “stunning” $10 million to support Kentucky businessman Nate Morris, who is running in the May Republican primary, according to Axios.

The donation is unprecedented — the largest the tech billionaire has ever given to a Senate candidate.

Axios reported that Musk was all-in after meeting Morris, who shares a mutual friend in the person of Vice President J.D. Vance.

The report said Musk is pleased to back a candidate who views himself as as “anti-McConnell.”

Musk’s donation is being taken as a sign that he will spend freely to help Republicans hold their endangered congressional majority. In 2024, Musk donated $300 million to various Republican campaigns, according to Axios, with most of the money going to President Donald Trump’s election bid.

Although Musk and Trump were a team during Trump’s campaign and the early months of the Trump administration, the two men had a very public spat in mid-2025.

Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich met with Musk in November in what appears to have resulted in a change in attitudes.

Morris supports a crackdown on illegal immigration and also had the support of conservative activist Charlie Kirk before Kirk was killed in September.

He launched his campaign during a June appearance on “Triggered,” a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

Republican Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana also support Morris.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky is also seeking the Senate seat. Barr has raised more than $6 million to date to fund his campaign while, prior to Musk’s donation, Morris reported raising $1.5 million, according to the New York Post.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also in the GOP race.

As noted by Axios, Trump has not yet made an endorsement in the contest.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




