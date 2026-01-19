Elon Musk Surprises with Unprecedented Move in Race to Replace Mitch McConnell: Report

Elon Musk is investing heavily in keeping the Senate seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the GOP camp, according to a new report.

Musk has donated a “stunning” $10 million to support Kentucky businessman Nate Morris, who is running in the May Republican primary, according to Axios.

The donation is unprecedented — the largest the tech billionaire has ever given to a Senate candidate.

Axios reported that Musk was all-in after meeting Morris, who shares a mutual friend in the person of Vice President J.D. Vance.

I’m running for Senate because Kentucky deserves a US Senator who supports President Trump and his America First agenda and isn’t a controlled puppet of Mitch McConnell. If you agree it’s time to end Mitch’s control over Kentucky, stand with us! DONATE: https://t.co/t2QI9rCrKh pic.twitter.com/cwFlm35ajH — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 26, 2025

The report said Musk is pleased to back a candidate who views himself as as “anti-McConnell.”

Musk’s donation is being taken as a sign that he will spend freely to help Republicans hold their endangered congressional majority. In 2024, Musk donated $300 million to various Republican campaigns, according to Axios, with most of the money going to President Donald Trump’s election bid.

I believe that @NateMorris is the best candidate for the US Senate from Kentucky. I like his position and support for Life, for Israel, for Religious Liberty, for Education and for the Economy.

He is a proven business leader and will use that experience for Kentucky in… pic.twitter.com/dJsWAdinTq — Pastor Jeff Fugate (@drjefffugate) January 13, 2026

Although Musk and Trump were a team during Trump’s campaign and the early months of the Trump administration, the two men had a very public spat in mid-2025.

Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich met with Musk in November in what appears to have resulted in a change in attitudes.

Morris supports a crackdown on illegal immigration and also had the support of conservative activist Charlie Kirk before Kirk was killed in September.

He launched his campaign during a June appearance on “Triggered,” a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

No issue is more important to the future of the Republic than deporting every single illegal immigrant in the country. It is the root cause of so many of our problems. Illegals need to get off the rolls, get out of the country and go back where they came from. pic.twitter.com/YK7vA10ZK3 — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) January 18, 2026

Republican Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana also support Morris.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky is also seeking the Senate seat. Barr has raised more than $6 million to date to fund his campaign while, prior to Musk’s donation, Morris reported raising $1.5 million, according to the New York Post.

This is how we save America from being flooded by the 3rd world. I also support pairing this with a call for every state to create DOGE task forces specifically focused on uncovering fraud from foreign migrants. Any state that knowingly allows fraud should lose Federal funding. pic.twitter.com/eTZwSVz9OD — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) January 14, 2026

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also in the GOP race.

As noted by Axios, Trump has not yet made an endorsement in the contest.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.