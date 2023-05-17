Elon Musk Takes Long Pause, Gives Activist Reporter Perfect Answer to Question

The corporate media is so irredeemably far left that even a centrist such as tech billionaire Elon Musk is considered polarizing to its activist reporters.

That was evident Tuesday when the Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO sat down for a one-on-one interview with CNBC’s David Faber, who essentially asked Musk to answer for opinions he has expressed on his own social media platform and in a free society.

The reporter’s attempts to paint the 51-year-old business magnate as extreme or short-sighted were ineffective.

Musk made himself the wealthiest person in the world in recent years, and he remains near the top of the list for a reason.

Faber, meanwhile, works for a company whose apparent goal is just to further the power the Democratic Party has over ordinary people.

The reporter sat down with Musk in Austin, Texas, to discuss topics ranging from the health of Musk’s companies to the billionaire’s work ethic.

At one point, Faber almost demanded that Musk answer for his unfiltered tweeting – tweets Faber linked to “conspiracy theories.”

On Tuesday, for example, Musk compared leftist billionaire and Democratic Party mega-donor George Soros to “X-Men” villain Magneto.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Faber said to him, “You said he wants to erode the very fabric of civilization and Soros hates humanity.”

Musk replied, “Yeah, I think that’s true. That’s my opinion.”

Faber fired back that people who buy Teslas might not agree with the tweets and some advertisers might think twice about using Twitter to pitch their products and services because of them.

Musk responded he is allowed to say what he wants, quoting one of his favorite films after a lengthy pause.

“You know, I’m reminded of – there’s a scene in ‘The Princess Bride,’ a great movie, where he confronts the person who killed his father and he says, ‘Offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care.’”

Faber replied, “So you just don’t care.”

Musk then offered a masterclass in being genuine and unapologetic in his response.

“I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” he concluded.







Musk does not align with most conservatives on a lot of prominent issues, but there is an intersection between the South African native and freedom-loving Americans when it comes to the non-negotiable right to free speech.

Americans have been canceled or deplatformed for years for challenging left-wing orthodoxies and generally speaking truth to those who control the discourse.

Musk put his money where his mouth was when he bought the cesspool that was Twitter before his takeover.

It’s difficult to see how he will ever make a profit from the company after the $44 billion acquisition.

But perhaps the point truly was to preserve the ability for people to speak unfettered and without fear of punishment.

Musk is out billions of dollars, and he seemingly doesn’t care about losing more if it allows him to be himself.

In a culture that claims to put a value on authenticity or a person’s ability to live as their most genuine self, Musk will say whatever he wishes at any point without fear of blowback.

He quite literally owns the platform to do that.

We inhabit a world where the insane so often try to police the sane, and Musk will not be among those shackled.

Neither should anyone else.

