Parler Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Takes Down Mark Kelly's Brother and Makes Most Brutal Statement About Fauci Yet

 By George Upper  December 12, 2022 at 7:57am
Parler Share

No wonder Twitter CEO Elon Musk is so successful. The man is a master of multitasking.

Take, for example, Sunday morning, when Musk tweeted a double gibe aimed at both woke pronoun fascists and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 81-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” he tweeted, apparently apropos of nothing.

Trending:
Former Fox News Liberal Pundit Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Mother and Swindling $224,000 Out of Her

As you might imagine, that tweet stirred up all sorts of uncritical, emotion-based opposition from the left. Musk, undeterred, doubled down on his original statement.

Actually, he doubled down on it twice, so I guess that’s a quadruple downing.

First, he did so in response to a tweet from former astronaut Scott Kelly, who also happens to be leftist Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s identical twin brother.

Should Dr. Anthony Fauci face a criminal investigation?

Kelly called Musk’s tweet an attempt to “mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community,” and defended Fauci as a “dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Musk wasn’t having any.

“I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone,” Musk said. “As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

Gee, Elon. Tell us how you really feel.

Related:
Elon Musk Quietly Invites Blacklisted Professor to Twitter HQ, What's His Next Move?

Second, Musk responded to his own tweet, commenting on all of the attention his first tweet had garnered (and, perhaps, the reaction he received when comic Dave Chappelle brought him on stage as a surprise guest during a San Francisco show).

Truth does, indeed, resonate, encouraging those who seek it and agitating those who prefer to believe lies or pretend to for their own material or psychological benefit. It has ever been thus.

Ask Jesus. Or St. Stephen. Isaiah. John the Baptist. Thomas Hawkes. Dietrich Bonhoeffer. I could go on.

Of course, I’m not equating Elon Musk with any of those. (Last I knew, Musk was a confirmed agnostic.) But Truth is Truth, no matter the source. If something is true, it does indeed resonate.

And sometimes it can even be made to do double duty, as Musk managed here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: White House Press Sec Makes a Fool of Herself - Reads Wrong Talking Point in Response to Question
Ben Carson Responds After Detroit Officials Vote to Remove His Name from High School: 'We Need an Inoculation to Indoctrination'
The 51 Intel Agents Who Signed Biden Laptop Letter Could Be in for Shock of Their Lives
Elon Musk Takes Down Mark Kelly's Brother and Makes Most Brutal Statement About Fauci Yet
Sinema's Party Switch Is Already Making Libs Fume as 1 Releases Statement - Is This Her First Challenger?
See more...

Conversation