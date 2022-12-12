No wonder Twitter CEO Elon Musk is so successful. The man is a master of multitasking.

Take, for example, Sunday morning, when Musk tweeted a double gibe aimed at both woke pronoun fascists and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 81-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” he tweeted, apparently apropos of nothing.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

As you might imagine, that tweet stirred up all sorts of uncritical, emotion-based opposition from the left. Musk, undeterred, doubled down on his original statement.

Actually, he doubled down on it twice, so I guess that’s a quadruple downing.

First, he did so in response to a tweet from former astronaut Scott Kelly, who also happens to be leftist Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s identical twin brother.

Kelly called Musk’s tweet an attempt to “mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community,” and defended Fauci as a “dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives.”

Musk wasn’t having any.

“I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone,” Musk said. “As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Gee, Elon. Tell us how you really feel.

Second, Musk responded to his own tweet, commenting on all of the attention his first tweet had garnered (and, perhaps, the reaction he received when comic Dave Chappelle brought him on stage as a surprise guest during a San Francisco show).

Truth resonates … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Truth does, indeed, resonate, encouraging those who seek it and agitating those who prefer to believe lies or pretend to for their own material or psychological benefit. It has ever been thus.

Ask Jesus. Or St. Stephen. Isaiah. John the Baptist. Thomas Hawkes. Dietrich Bonhoeffer. I could go on.

Of course, I’m not equating Elon Musk with any of those. (Last I knew, Musk was a confirmed agnostic.) But Truth is Truth, no matter the source. If something is true, it does indeed resonate.

And sometimes it can even be made to do double duty, as Musk managed here.

Careful. Annihilating two leftist shibboleths with one five word tweet might be more than they can handle. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 11, 2022

