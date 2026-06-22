Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against Ro Khanna After Congressman's Outrageous Lie

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, has had it.

According to the New York Post, in a recent appearance on the leftist “I’ve Had It” podcast with insufferable host Jennifer Welch, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California insisted that Musk “needs to answer” for the “4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID” while Musk ran President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, in early 2025.

“Time to sue this liar,” Musk wrote Tuesday on X.

Time to sue this liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

But Musk, who recently became the world’s first trillionaire, did not stop at the threat of a lawsuit. In fact, he made Khanna’s name synonymous with congressional stock trading.

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“The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy: Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent. The reality is that money was being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid! Liars and stock insider traders like Ro the Robber should be in prison!!” Musk wrote.

The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy: Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent. The reality is that money was being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid! Liars and stock insider traders… https://t.co/AonwfFjxf2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

Indeed, the world’s richest man seemed to like the nickname he coined for Khanna.

Ro the Robber https://t.co/uUZlUjpEj9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

After all, while gutting USAID, Musk’s DOGE uncovered considerable malfeasance.

Absolutely. This is a total lie. All DOGE did was require contact with the aid recipients to confirm that funds were being used legitimately. Anything less than this is insane! Multiple people from USAID have been charged by the Justice Department with stealing money.… https://t.co/a6IyHi7mNI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

Musk, of course, broke with the Trump administration in the spring and summer of 2025 over what Musk perceived as a betrayal of DOGE principles in the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” The two have since quietly reconciled, at least to a degree.

No one, however, should forget how Democrats squealed when DOGE targeted USAID in February 2025.

While speaking to reporters following his confirmation as Health and Human Services Secretary that same month, former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. correctly described USAID as a “sinister” agency.

“It has been captured by the military-industrial complex,” Kennedy said of USAID in Trump’s presence, according to NBC News. “It has become a sinister propagator of totalitarianism across — and war — across the globe. And very few people understand how sinister this agency really is.”

Indeed, liberals like Khanna and Welch still apparently believe that USAID prioritized feeding hungry children. Or at least they say that they believe it. Perhaps they merely find the lie useful.

Meanwhile, we have since learned that DOGE’s crusade against government fraud revealed only the iceberg’s tip.

In December, for instance, YouTuber Nick Shirley uncovered massive amounts of fraud in Minnesota’s Somali immigrant community. Partly in response to that revelation, Trump tapped Vice President J.D. Vance to head a national fraud task force.

Of course, we do not even need investigations to reveal the scope of federal fraud. We only need to look at Washington, D.C., which boasts America’s wealthiest suburbs.

In other words, the Khannas and Welches of the world will tell us that government spending prevents children from starving. But in fact, it only seems to enrich liberal bureaucrats. And that explains Democrats’ apoplectic reactions to USAID’s termination.

In short, whether or not Musk follows through on his lawsuit threat, it was high time someone called out an elected Democrat on the DOGE-USAID lies.

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