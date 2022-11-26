Elon Musk is foreshadowing his 2024 presidential vote, but also vowing fairness on his social media platform.

On Friday night, Musk engaged in a casual conversation with a Twitter user who asked Musk point-blank if he would support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the recently re-elected DeSantis runs for president in 2024.

The comment came after a discussion of 2024 that began, as these things often do, with former President Donald Trump.

I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022



Although Twitter was often targeted by conservatives for outrage under its former regimes, liberals have been lambasting Musk and his platform for allowing Trump’s account to be reinstated.

Trump has said he will shun Twitter, remaining with his Truth Social platform.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote on his platform on Friday night. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

Musk then spoke about what he really wants to see in 2024.

“But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he wrote, before being asked specifics.

But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

After saying he would back DeSantis, who has emerged as the early top contender against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, he added that “Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.”

In June, Musk had indicated in a Twitter conversation that he might support DeSantis, according to Reuters.

Martin Sweet, a professor of political science at Purdue University, said DeSantis has momentum today, but many primary states such as New Hampshire will take a lot of convincing, according to The Hill.

“They really want those up-close, multiple-times visits,” Sweet said. “Lots of people want to look under the hood and kick the tires. Can he do that low-level persuasion?”

“DeSantis emotes a lot less than other prospective candidates and might have some trouble,” he said.

